Bills tender contract offer to restricted free agent guard Ike Boettger

The Buffalo Bills took the first step toward retaining guard Ike Boetter on Wednesday.

The team did so by tendering a contract offer to Boettger, who is a restricted free agent. In so doing, the Bills guaranteed the right of first refusal should receive a contract offer from another team.

However, because Boettger originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, the Bills would not be entitled to any draft-pick compensation should they decide not to match an offer from another team to Boettger.

Teams faced a deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday -- the start of the NFL's new league year -- to tender offers to restricted free agents. Boettger was the only one of the Bills' three free agents to receive an offer, which means punter Corey Bojorquez and cornerback Levi Wallace will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.