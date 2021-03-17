 Skip to main content
Bills tender contract offer to restricted free agent guard Ike Boettger
Bills tender contract offer to restricted free agent guard Ike Boettger

The Buffalo Bills took the first step toward retaining guard Ike Boetter on Wednesday.

The team did so by tendering a contract offer to Boettger, who is a restricted free agent. In so doing, the Bills guaranteed the right of first refusal should receive a contract offer from another team. 

However, because Boettger originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, the Bills would not be entitled to any draft-pick compensation should they decide not to match an offer from another team to Boettger.

Teams faced a deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday -- the start of the NFL's new league year -- to tender offers to restricted free agents. Boettger was the only one of the Bills' three free agents to receive an offer, which means punter Corey Bojorquez and cornerback Levi Wallace will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

