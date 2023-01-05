Bills teammates encouraged by updates on Damar Hamlin: 'We just want to love up on him'

When Dane Jackson thinks back to his own terrifying injury earlier this season, he immediately thinks of Damar Hamlin.

“I just remember as they were putting me into the ambulance, him saying, ‘I love you, D-Jack.’ I just remember that distinct voice,” Jackson said Thursday. “The whole team was saying it. But I just remember that distinct voice in my head, and that replayed with me on the whole way to the hospital.”

Hamlin’s voice in that moment was seared in Jackson’s memory, but the underlying message wasn’t unique. Now teammates on the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin and Jackson have known each other since they were kids. In college, they were teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Every time we left each other, or every time we would go on the field, like before in pregame warmups, we're always, like, finding each other,” Jackson said. “It doesn't matter what moment it is, but we always make sure we tell each other we love each other before the game.”

Jackson now waits for the next time he can tell Hamlin.

The Bills cornerback and the rest of his teammates are still grappling with everything that has happened since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday on the field as the Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday. Thursday brought their first practice since Hamlin’s emergency, and the first news conference. It was a chance for players and coach Sean McDermott to talk about their love for Hamlin, to share all Hamlin means to the team, and to address how they are supporting each other as they root for their brother.

“I mean, I’m hanging in there,” Jackson said. “But I’m doing a lot better now since all the updates were coming out. Getting signals and everything like that, so I’m doing a lot better.”

The Bills were heartened by Thursday's developments. The physicians caring for Hamlin told reporters the 24-year-old safety is still critically ill, but he is making steady progress, and he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.

That followed a video call Wednesday night with Hamlin's father, Mario.

“I can’t say how paramount it was to hear from Damar (through) his family,” center Mitch Morse said. “And the medical staff. That really shed some light.”

While Hamlin still has a long road to go, some clarity on his condition was encouraging.

“I think the worst part about everything is the unknown, like us not knowing his status, or anything like that,” Jackson said.

The updates on Hamlin were pivotal for the Bills.

“We heard that news this morning, and there's nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down,” quarterback Josh Allen said.

“To say a smile on our faces would be an understatement,” Morse added. “We were as elated as you possibly could be as a team. It was a really cool moment.”

The Bills are getting ready for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. They believe Hamlin wants them back on the field. But to do so, they’re making sure everyone in the organization has the space to process, no matter what that looks like for each person.

“I think everybody handles tough situations differently,” Allen said. “Some guys need to be alone, some guys need to be loved up on. Some guys just need to be around people, and some guys need to talk about it.”

Allen has seen those needs met in all sorts of ways.

He opened his own home. Allen messaged the team, saying anyone could come over to “pray or decompress a little bit” outside the facility.

“That was good to get guys back,” Allen said. “And for the first time, in a few days, some guys actually smiled a little bit.”

The Bills players are drawing upon their deep bonds as they navigate a week that has been unexpected and traumatizing. It’s helps that the hours and hours they spend working together gives players a better read on each other as they make sure to check in.

“We’re around each other so much. Like, we notice the smallest change in your behavior every single day,” Jackson said.

But it’s not just time on task.

“I don't think people really understand the bond and the relationship and the brotherhood that you have as an NFL team, especially this one here,” Allen said. “Guys love each other. We really do.”

Allen and the Bills can’t wait for when the time comes to tell Hamlin that again, too.

“We just want to love up on him,” Allen said. “The next chance we get, I don't know when it's going to be – hopefully, if we get to see him anytime soon, it's going to be awesome.”

The team knows by now that Hamlin, through writing, has been able to communicate with doctors. His first message when he was able? Hamlin asked who had won the game.

“I really wouldn’t expect him to ask anything else, honestly,” Jackson said. “I just know what type of person he is. He’s a true warrior, he’s a fighter.”

Jackson imagines, given Hamlin’s personality, there will be some levity in there, too, when he finally gets the chance to talk to his friend again. That day can’t come soon enough.

“He’s always going to come out with some type of joke or whatever. It doesn’t matter how severe the situation is, he always has a joke,” Jackson said. “Or, I know the first thing he’ll say to me when he’ll get back is something crazy, I just know it. I can’t wait for it, honestly. That’s what I’m really waiting for.”