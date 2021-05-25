Bills TE Nate Becker beat odds to just to play in college, still doing it in NFL

“It was amazing,” he said. “The nerves hit the night before the game, especially being my first football game in about two years. But once you step on the field for warmups, all the nerves just turned into so much juice and excitement. I was fortunate to be able to play in that game and get a decent amount of snaps. I had so much fun out there, and it helps when we put up 50-plus points on a team.”

As last season wore on, Becker started trimming down. He’s now 250 pounds.

“Throughout the process and learning from other people the way I need to play, I need to be a little lighter to run better,” Becker said. “I decided losing some weight was probably good for me. ... Here in the NFL, you can’t just really do one thing. I feel like you have to be a multi-dimensional player.”

With two training camps under his belt, Becker is ready to play his best football this summer. But the walk-on, undrafted mentality persists. He won’t say he feels comfortable.

“It is nice that you’re building off the same playbook,” he said. “So nothing really sounds foreign to you anymore, which is great. But comfortable? I wouldn’t say that. I’m going into Year 3, but I still have yet to even have a year under my belt. So I’m really just working every day like I have been and making the most of every opportunity I have just to make this team. I just want to contribute to helping us get wins.”

