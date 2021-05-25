Bills TE Nate Becker beat odds to just to play in college, still doing it in NFL

Buffalo Bills tight end Nate Becker is a poster boy for believing in your football dream.
Not only did Becker not have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, he didn’t even start for most of his high school career.
“I played quarterback my first two years of high school, and I was a late bloomer,” Becker said. “Going into my junior year when I finally shot up to my height and weight where I could put myself together, it was probably smart to move to tight end, and that’s what happened.
“I was kind of clumsy, awkward, hadn’t grown into myself yet,” Becker said. “I didn’t honestly play much varsity football at all until the playoffs of my senior year. I really only played about probably five, six games of high school where football truly mattered – where the game was tight and I was still in the game.”
Becker saw potential in himself. He walked on at Miami University in Ohio, earned a scholarship and played four seasons for the Redhawks.
Now, he’s entering his third training camp with the Bills after spending the past two seasons mostly on the team’s practice squad.
The walk-on mentality is something that never leaves a player, and it’s a source of pride and strength in his bid to make the NFL. Being an undrafted practice-squad player is a comparable experience.
“Absolutely,” Becker said. “It’s not something I think about every day, but if you’re having a bad day you just know – you can look at how far you’ve come and everything you’ve done so far, and it puts you back in shape.”
Becker is No. 4 on the Bills’ tight end depth chart, behind Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister and Tommy Sweeney. He probably will need an injury to someone to make the 53-man roster. Or he could wind up on the practice squad again. But who knows? He has beaten the odds to last this long in an NFL organization.
A native of Carmel, Ind., an Indianapolis suburb, Becker was set to go to Division III Butler University. But a Miami assistant coach saw his big-bodied potential and offered him the chance to walk on. It was the only Division I school that gave him a sniff.
“He has defied the odds at every level,” Miami tight ends coach Pat Welsh said. “Coming out of high school, I think he had a 30-second highlight tape this senior year of high school. He was a quarterback who got beat out and tried to play some tight end and got hurt and only played a couple games his senior year. We had a really good relationship with his high school coach, so we had faith we were getting something more than just a walk-on. He showed up and showed out from the moment he stepped on campus.”
Becker wound up starting 28 games in his college career, but he only caught 19 passes for 209 yards. Miami was a running team and used a lot of two-tight end sets. At a powerful 264 pounds in college, Becker made his mark as a blocking tight end.
“Even in high school, the tight end position I played, I was basically playing fullback,” he said. “I’d be in the backfield, leading the way for a running back. That helped me with my transition to Miami because that’s basically what I was doing there, especially since I was 265 pounds. I knew we were a running team, and I just wanted to be somebody the team could rely on to make a play to get our backs out in space.”
Support Local Journalism
Miami was 0-12 the year before he showed up. In his senior year, the Redhawks won their last three games to go 6-6 under coach Chuck Martin. In 2019, the Redhawks went 8-6 and made a bowl game.
“We took over the worst program in Division I football,” Welsh said. “Lost 18 straight, 22 of 26, no culture, no character, no facilities. When he walked in our building, he was a driving force. He was a constant personality to change the culture, to play with confidence, to play with toughness, to find ways to win games. He embodied the turnaround for us.”
“I knew what I was going to be a part of was building from the ground up,” Becker said. “I knew it was going to be stressful and it wasn’t going to be a lot of winning at first. But it was a culture change. I was pumped that I was part of something that was trending in the right direction.”
Becker ran an unimpressive 5.10 time in the 40-yard dash before the 2019 draft. (Knox ran 4.55 and Sweeney ran 4.83.) Becker did have a good vertical jump of 35 inches (Knox’s was 34.5 inches.)
Why does he think the Bills’ coaches kept him around?
“I think just the level of care I had for wanting to be a good football player and proving myself right,” Becker said. “Going undrafted into the NFL, there were a lot of doubts surrounding me. But I didn’t view myself that way. I just kept my head down and worked really hard. Not every team even knew who I was, so I knew going in it was probably practice squad or bust to start.”
Becker got to spend the past two seasons learning from 10-year NFL veteran Lee Smith, one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. The Bills traded Smith to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick in March.
“I can’t say enough about Lee,” Becker said. “Being 10-plus years in the league, he’s got an answer for everything. There isn’t a question he hasn’t heard. He was the best for that. More importantly, he created such a good environment in our tight end room and made it a family atmosphere. We went to his house constantly before the Covid stuff happened. We couldn’t do that last year, but we still kept it light in the room, we kept it fun.
“I think that’s the big takeaway I got from him,” Becker said. “It’s a business, but it’s still football. And if you’re not enjoying it, it’s going to be a lot harder.”
Becker was activated for one game last season, the regular-season finale against Miami, a 56-26 win for the Bills. He played 30 snaps.
“It was amazing,” he said. “The nerves hit the night before the game, especially being my first football game in about two years. But once you step on the field for warmups, all the nerves just turned into so much juice and excitement. I was fortunate to be able to play in that game and get a decent amount of snaps. I had so much fun out there, and it helps when we put up 50-plus points on a team.”
As last season wore on, Becker started trimming down. He’s now 250 pounds.
“Throughout the process and learning from other people the way I need to play, I need to be a little lighter to run better,” Becker said. “I decided losing some weight was probably good for me. ... Here in the NFL, you can’t just really do one thing. I feel like you have to be a multi-dimensional player.”
With two training camps under his belt, Becker is ready to play his best football this summer. But the walk-on, undrafted mentality persists. He won’t say he feels comfortable.
“It is nice that you’re building off the same playbook,” he said. “So nothing really sounds foreign to you anymore, which is great. But comfortable? I wouldn’t say that. I’m going into Year 3, but I still have yet to even have a year under my belt. So I’m really just working every day like I have been and making the most of every opportunity I have just to make this team. I just want to contribute to helping us get wins.”