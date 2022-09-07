Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
The Buffalo Bills have locked up another part of their young core for the long term.
The team has signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension, running through the 2026 season. ESPN was first to report the extension.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but NFL Network reported it was for $53.6 million with $31 million guaranteed.
“I love all the people in Buffalo," Knox said Monday. "And hopefully I'll be here for a long time.”
Knox, 25, is coming off a breakout season in which he finished with 49 catches for 587 yards and a franchise single-season record nine receiving touchdowns at his position. At 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds, Knox has also continued to develop as a blocker, allowing the Bills to play him in all situations. Last season, Knox played 917 offensive snaps, which was 76.5% of the team total. That percentage would have been even higher had it not been for a broken hand suffered in Week 6 against Tennessee that kept him out of the next two games.
Knox, a third-round draft pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. In both words and actions, he had made it clear he hoped to stay in Buffalo. He showed that by closing on a house in Orchard Park in January.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
