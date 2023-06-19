Kenny Miner, a 10-year-old from Lockport, is a big Buffalo Bills fan.

As he continues his courageous battle with cancer, new Bills safety Taylor Rapp sent a video message to him.

"We are all thinking of you. We are rooting for you and sending you lots of love," Rapp said in the video. "You are an inspiration and we know you got this."

Our friend Kenny has been having a difficult week as he bravely battles cancer, so Taylor Rapp from the Buffalo Bills made him a video to cheer him up. 🦬💛 Thank you to Basil Volkswagen for making this connection possible.#billsmafia #cancerwarrior @DelReid @BillsMafiaBabes pic.twitter.com/Vdly7yQEoe — Kimberly LaRussa (@KimberlyLaRussa) June 16, 2023

Kenny has osteosarcoma, a rare cancer caused at the growth plate, according to a GoFundMe set up to raise money to help his family.

Kenny had a lump the size of a baseball in the knee area of his right leg in March and tests revealed the cancer.

He continues to undergo rounds of chemotherapy. He has a temporary implant that will grow with him until age 15, and then a permanent implant will be inserted.