Bills' Taron Johnson out to be remembered for more than just his legendary pick-six

Johnson describes his “mental,” as being confident in what he’s doing and knowing exactly what’s asked of him on a given play. He acknowledges that he was shaken at times last season, which partially explains why he was benched before a Week 6 game against Kansas City. An injury to his replacement, Cam Lewis, in that game meant Johnson’s exit from the lineup was brief. He would go on to play all 16 regular-season games – a noteworthy accomplishment after he missed nine games over his first two seasons.

“Honestly, it was a big deal. I knew I could stay healthy for a full season, I just wanted to prove it to everybody else,” he said. “Really just my work in the training room and how much I've taken care of my body this last year and even coming into this year – that's been a huge help.”

Johnson said it took him until midway through his second year in the league to fully appreciate just how much time is needed in the training room during the week. Between acupuncture appointments, trips to both the hot and cold tubs and everything else, it’s imperative for the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Johnson to do what he can to withstand the physical rigors a player of his size faces in the NFL.