Bills' Taron Johnson limited with concussion; QB Josh Allen on injury report for ankle

Bills nickel back Taron Johnson was listed as limited with a concussion on the injury report for Wednesday's walk-through practice.

No other player was listed as limited or a nonparticipant.

That Johnson is limited two days after he was injured in the first quarter of the game against the Bengals suggests he is moving through the steps of concussion protocol.

He left Monday’s game after just a few plays to be evaluated for a head injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen is listed as full participant, with elbow and ankle issues. Allen has been on the injury report for the elbow leading into each game since he was hurt late in the game at the New York Jets.

The ankle designation is new, and seems likely to be a result of the hit by Trey Hendricksen. Allen appeared to grab his lower left leg Monday after Hendricksen rolled up on him after the ball was released.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also is new to the injury report with an ankle injury.

The Bills held meetings and a walk-through Wednesday. The team was not available to reporters.

Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to address reporters before practice Thursday, his first public comments since Monday's game was halted following the serious injury to safety Damar Hamlin.

The Bills host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The team also made a practice squad transaction, claiming Jared Mayden off the Jets' practice squad and releasing veteran Xavier Rhodes.

Mayden was with the Bills for three weeks early in the season.