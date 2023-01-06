Bills' Taron Johnson clears concussion protocol, expected to play against Patriots

Bills nickel cornerback Taron Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice Friday. He does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Johnson, who was injured in the first few plays against Cincinnati on Monday night, had been listed as limited for Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice.

All the Bills available players were full participants Friday with the exception of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had a veteran rest day.

Safety Jordan Poyer, who did not practice Thursday as he deals with a lingering knee issue and had a veteran rest day, returned Friday.

Five other players who were listed as limited Thursday, including quarterback Josh Allen (ankle, elbow), practiced fully. That includes linebacker Tyrel Dodson (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder).