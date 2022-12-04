Bills take over first place in AFC, despite not playing

Things could not have gone much better for the Bills on a Sunday on which they did not play.

Buffalo retook possession of the top seed in the AFC after losses by Kansas City and Miami. Only the top seed receives a bye in the playoffs.

The Bills and Chiefs are both 9-3, but Buffalo has the tiebreaker based on its victory over the Chiefs.

The Dolphins fell to 8-4 and are game behind the Bills in the AFC East.

KC lost, 27-24, in Cincinnati after a missed field goal in the final moments. The Dolphins fell, 33-17, to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals have the tiebreaker over the Dolphins in the wild-card race as Cincinnati beat Miami, 27-15, in late September.

Division leaders

Sd. Team Overall Conf.

1. Bills 9-3 6-2

2. Chiefs 9-3 5-3

3. Ravens 8-4 5-3

4. Titans 7-5 5-3

Wild cards

1. Bengals 8-4 5-3

2. Dolphins 8-4 6-2

3. Jets 7-5 5-4

In the hunt

* Chargers 6-6 4-4

* Patriots 6-6 5-3