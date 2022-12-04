 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills take over first place in AFC, despite not playing

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen to Davis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate their touchdown during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Things could not have gone much better for the Bills on a Sunday on which they did not play. 

Buffalo retook possession of the top seed in the AFC after losses by Kansas City and Miami. Only the top seed receives a bye in the playoffs. 

The Bills and Chiefs are both 9-3, but Buffalo has the tiebreaker based on its victory over the Chiefs. 

The Dolphins fell to 8-4 and are game behind the Bills in the AFC East. 

KC lost, 27-24, in Cincinnati after a missed field goal in the final moments. The Dolphins fell, 33-17, to the San Francisco 49ers. 

The Bengals have the tiebreaker over the Dolphins in the wild-card race as Cincinnati beat Miami, 27-15, in late September.

Division leaders

Sd. Team       Overall     Conf.

1. Bills           9-3          6-2

2. Chiefs        9-3          5-3

3. Ravens       8-4         5-3

4. Titans         7-5        5-3

Wild cards 

1. Bengals       8-4        5-3

2. Dolphins      8-4        6-2

3. Jets            7-5        5-4

In the hunt 

* Chargers      6-6       4-4

* Patriots        6-6       5-3

