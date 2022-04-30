 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills take Clemson LB Baylon Spector in seventh round of NFL draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Wake Forest Clemson Football

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector was selected in the seventh round by the Bills.

 Brynn Anderson
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills finished out their draft on defense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In the seventh round, Buffalo selected Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector at No. 231. Spector was the eighth pick of the 2022 draft for the Bills.

Spector (6-0, 233) played 53 games during his time at Clemson. During that time, he tallied 210 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News