Bills take Clemson LB Baylon Spector in seventh round of NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills finished out their draft on defense.
In the seventh round, Buffalo selected Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector at No. 231. Spector was the eighth pick of the 2022 draft for the Bills.
Spector (6-0, 233) played 53 games during his time at Clemson. During that time, he tallied 210 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception.