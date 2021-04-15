Bills' tackle Trey Adams announces retirement

Trey Adams' NFL career has ended before he even had a chance to play a game.

The offensive tackle who spent the 2020 season on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington announced his retirement Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Adams wrote, in part, "Thank you football for everything. I have put much thought into this decision and it is time for me to retire from the game that has given me so much."

He thanked his coaches from high school and college.

"And thank you to the Buffalo Bills for believing in me," Adams wrote.

He played five seasons in a college career that got off to a strong start when he started as a true freshman in 2015 and received second-team All-American honors as a sophomore.

After that, however, Adams was plagued by injuries. He suffered a serious knee injury in 2017 and a back injury that sidelined him for the 2018 campaign.

Adams rebounded to start all 12 of the games in which he appeared as a red-shirt senior in 2019. He was an All-Pac 12 first-team selection and won his school's Don James Perseverance Award.

"And to every teammate I've had, thank you for being my brothers and I will never forget the long practices, conditioning and locker room talk," Adams wrote. "Love you boys. 72 signing out!!"

