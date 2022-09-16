Bills tackle David Quessenberry knows Titans are tough in fourth quarter

The Tennessee Titans are 13-4 in one-score games and 10-2 in games decided by a field goal or less over the past two NFL seasons.

It’s no accident, says David Quessenberry, the backup Buffalo Bills offensive tackle who spent the past four seasons with the Titans.

If there’s one message Quessenberry has for his Buffalo teammates this week as they prepare for Monday night's game at Highmark Stadium, it’s be ready for a four-quarter battle against a team with a power running game led by Derrick Henry.

“The formula was – I don’t want to say simple – but it was get Derrick going, battle all game, keep it close and then win the fourth quarter,” Quessenberry said.

“That was kind of the Tennessee way. In order to do that you’ve got to feed him. You’ve got to get him going. You’ve got to have great conditioning, good fundamentals. You wear ‘em down and win the fourth quarter. That’s what they do. The goal for our team this week is match that intensity and shut ‘em down.”

Quessenberry said the Titans’ toughness in tight situations is a reflection of head coach Mike Vrabel.

“He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time,” Quessenberry said. “The team is going to be well coached. They’re going to be really good in situations. They’re going to play with great fundamentals. And they’re going to play hard. I’m excited for it.”

Vrabel, the 47-year-old former Patriots star linebacker, stands 41-25 as head coach of the Titans over the past four years with four winning seasons. The Titans have made the playoffs three consecutive seasons and were the AFC’s No. 1 seed the past two seasons.

Quessenberry, 32, started 18 games at right tackle for the Titans last season, but his contract was up after the 2021 campaign. The Titans were ready to move on from him and hand over the starting right tackle job to a younger player. They drafted Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round in April, and he won the job in training camp.

Quessenberry is happy to join a Bills team with a winning culture. Like in Tennessee, he sees a tight locker room at One Bills Drive, but he also sees differences in the teams’ chemistry.

“I think the culture in Tennessee really reflected Vrabel,” Quessenberry said. “Tough, gritty, very smart ballplayers. Guys who work really hard, competitive, veteran pros.”

“I think here Sean [McDermott] really wants it to be more of the players taking control of the locker room and doing it,” he said. “I feel this locker room has really good leadership, really good relationships with people, and it’s a very close team. So it’s very similar in the sense that it’s competitive, guys pushing each other who are super talented.

“But it’s different in the sense that there’s more freedom here for guys to like take on those leadership roles. In Tennessee it was very much like – hey, this is how we do things. And both are successful. It’s interesting to me to be in both places. You can see why both are successful. It’s cool for me to experience.”

Quessenberry signed a one-year contract with the Bills and brings the team veteran backup insurance, which McDermott values. Quessenberry started at right tackle in training camp while Spencer Brown was being eased into full-squad work. Brown, who had offseason back surgery, reclaimed his starting job at right tackle during preseason.

The presumption is Quessenberry is the Bills’ No. 3 tackle should a starter go down. But the Bills like 6-foot-8 Tommy Doyle, the fifth-round pick from 2021. It could be Doyle.

Quessenberry has strong feelings for Vrabel. They spent four years together in Houston, when Vrabel was an aide with the Texans. When Quessenberry was released by Houston before the start of the 2018 season, he was 28, had played in only two NFL games and had sat out three seasons (2014 to 2016) while fighting cancer. Vrabel was in his first season as Titans head coach and signed him, kept him around, then gave him a chance to be a starter.

“Probably after the game” is when Quessenberry said he’ll talk to Vrabel. “It’ll be maybe a little extra emotion. I think that’s normal. I think it’s good. It’s a big game. It’s a prime-time game for us. It’s a team I was with for four years. I have a lot of friends over there. One thing you know is they’re going to come ready to play.”