Bills’ T.J. Yeldon out for Patriots game after positive Covid-19 test

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon has tested positive for Covid-19 and did not accompany the team for its trip to New England for Monday night’s game against the Patriots, the Bills announced Sunday.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Bills said they were informed of Yeldon’s positive test Sunday morning and placed him on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Yeldon has been inactive for most of the games this season. He last played in the Week 5 loss to Tennessee and likely would have been inactive against the Patriots.

Yeldon will become the third Bills player to miss a game due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Cornerback Josh Norman tested positive before the Bills' trip to Arizona. Through contact tracing, the Bills then placed tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe on the Covid-19 list.

Tight end Dawson Knox tested positive before the game at the New York Jets. Fellow tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker were deemed to be close contacts and also placed on the Covid-19 list.

