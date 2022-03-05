Bills strike deal to take training camp back to St. John Fisher this summer

The Buffalo Bills will head back to Rochester this summer for training camp.

The team announced Saturday it has reached an agreement with St. John Fisher College on a one-year deal to bring practices back to the suburban campus in Pittsford for the first time since 2019. The Bills have conducted training camp at their home facility in Orchard Park the past two summers due to protocol restrictions enacted by the NFL as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates and times for the camp will be announced later this spring, the team said. It’s likely camp will last about two weeks, as was first reported by Rochester’s WHAM-TV. The start of camp is going to depend on exactly when the Bills' regular season begins. The NFL regular-season schedule was released last year on May 12.

The Bills held 10 practices at St. John Fisher in 2019. The team also held two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., that summer. They year before, camp at St. John Fisher stretched over 21 days, and there were 14 practices held there.

