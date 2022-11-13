Bills' Stefon Diggs, Vikings' Justin Jefferson both shine, but jersey swap will have to wait

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson always will be linked.

The Vikings used a first-round pick that they acquired when they traded Diggs to Bills to select Jefferson.

The two were on the field Sunday for the first time since the deal in March 2020 that sent Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick to Buffalo for four picks.

Jefferson had 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown and made a spectacular catch on third-and-long in the second half. Diggs had 12 catches for 128 yards and made a leaping one-handed catch of his own.

“We talked after, just congratulating each other on the performance,” Jefferson said. “Both of us had great games, but we had a better one (laughing). I love Stef. I love his game. I asked for his jersey after the game.”

The swap, though, will have to wait.

“It was cold out there. I wasn’t going to take my jersey off,” Jefferson said with a smile. “I’m going to get it, though. I didn’t get his, either. We’re going to send it to each other.”

Jefferson described Diggs’ incredible catch like this: “It was tough. It was gross. It stuck right on his hand.”

He continued: “He’s a tremendous player. He’s great. I love watching him. … We definitely want to keep rooting for him. It was a great game between the both of us.”