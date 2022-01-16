Bills' Stefon Diggs travels to Dallas to watch brother Trevon in playoffs

"Seeing his maturation process as far as, like, you see a player going into his first year, you want to see him make that second-year jump," Stefon said after Trevon was named to the Pro Bowl. "We had that conversation many times. He showed a lot of potential last year. He went against every good receiver in the league. I was just like, ‘Man, you've seen everybody. You've played against everybody, as far as building that confidence and being able to play with anybody.’ He had some success, too, as a young player, so I was like, 'Just carry that over and go in with the right mindset.' He did it to the maximum. He was the epitome of just taking that second-year jump, maturing as a player on and off the field."