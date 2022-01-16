 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' Stefon Diggs travels to Dallas to watch brother Trevon in playoffs
0 comments
topical

Bills' Stefon Diggs travels to Dallas to watch brother Trevon in playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Patriots playoffs second

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Hours after the Buffalo Bills demolished the New England Patriots, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was at AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff game to watch his brother, Trevon, a cornerback for the Cowboys.

Stefon Diggs had three catches for 60 yards in the Bills' 47-17 win against New England.

Trevon, who was named a first-team All-Pro at cornerback in his second year, led the NFL with 11 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. 

"Seeing his maturation process as far as, like, you see a player going into his first year, you want to see him make that second-year jump," Stefon said after Trevon was named to the Pro Bowl. "We had that conversation many times. He showed a lot of potential last year. He went against every good receiver in the league. I was just like, ‘Man, you've seen everybody. You've played against everybody, as far as building that confidence and being able to play with anybody.’ He had some success, too, as a young player, so I was like, 'Just carry that over and go in with the right mindset.' He did it to the maximum. He was the epitome of just taking that second-year jump, maturing as a player on and off the field."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about victory over New England Patriots

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News