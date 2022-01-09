 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' Stefon Diggs sports custom cleats to remember Betty White before Jets game
0 comments
top story topical

Bills' Stefon Diggs sports custom cleats to remember Betty White before Jets game

Support this work for $1 a month
Tribute to Betty

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honors the late Betty White on his cleats in pregame warmups prior before the Bills take on the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

One week after paying tribute to legendary NFL announcer John Madden through a custom design on his cleats, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs donned shoes dedicated to actress-comedian Betty White, the original Golden Girl who died Dec. 31 at age 99. 

The cleats are a white Nike Jordan Collection shoe featuring an image of White holding up the "rock on" symbol with her hand on the inside of the foot. The phrase "Thank You for Being a Friend," the title of the theme song for "The Golden Girls," appears in red on the outside of the foot.

The shoes were designed by Dan Gamache, creator of custom cleat business Mache and collaborator with Diggs since 2016, the wideout's second season in the NFL. Diggs and Gamache typically talk early in the week to see what design Diggs has in mind for the next game. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"Diggs has been a fan of Betty and obviously I have been as well," Gamache said in a message. "We heard of her passing and we knew automatically that we had to honor her with a pair of cleats."

Due to NFL rules, players may wear custom cleats before a game, but not during the game, with one exception: during the league's My Cause, My Cleats charity endeavor. 

[More: Josh Allen's cleats for My Cause, My Cleats | Diggs signs endorsement deal with Jordan brand]

White, a pop culture icon best known for her role in "The Golden Girls," would have turned 100 years old Jan. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White's death
Obituaries

Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White's death

  • Updated

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White. "The Golden Girls” star was 99. Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers says White was the only “Saturday Night Live″ host he ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote that White treated her like an equal in the comedy world. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White’s example. White was a television mainstay for more than 60 years.

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Obituaries

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News