Bills' Stefon Diggs sports custom cleats to remember Betty White before Jets game

One week after paying tribute to legendary NFL announcer John Madden through a custom design on his cleats, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs donned shoes dedicated to actress-comedian Betty White, the original Golden Girl who died Dec. 31 at age 99.

The cleats are a white Nike Jordan Collection shoe featuring an image of White holding up the "rock on" symbol with her hand on the inside of the foot. The phrase "Thank You for Being a Friend," the title of the theme song for "The Golden Girls," appears in red on the outside of the foot.

The shoes were designed by Dan Gamache, creator of custom cleat business Mache and collaborator with Diggs since 2016, the wideout's second season in the NFL. Diggs and Gamache typically talk early in the week to see what design Diggs has in mind for the next game.

"Diggs has been a fan of Betty and obviously I have been as well," Gamache said in a message. "We heard of her passing and we knew automatically that we had to honor her with a pair of cleats."