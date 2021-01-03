Bills' Stefon Diggs sets NFL record for most receiving yards by player after changing teams

Stefon Diggs already had the Bills' franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a season, and leads the league in both categories.

He added the NFL mark for most receiving yards by a player in his first year with a new team.

Diggs entered the game 50 yards away from Brandon Marshall's total of 1,508 yards, set in 2012, in his first season with the Chicago Bears. Marshall was traded to the Bears from the Miami Dolphins in March of that year for third-round picks in 2012 and '13.

Diggs, acquired in a blockbuster trade in March from the Minnesota Vikings, reached the record on a 16-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. At that point, he had six receptions on seven targets in the game for 60 yards.

Assuming Diggs' day is done, he will finish the regular season with 126 receptions and 1,519 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins, who plays later Sunday, has 115 catches and 1,372 yards.