Bills' Stefon Diggs says he wants 'five Super Bowl rings' in interview with hometown magazine

To say Stefon Diggs has set the bar high would be an understatement.
Diggs, the Buffalo Bills’ star, laid out his lofty goals in a recent interview with DC Magazine, a lifestyle media brand that covers the receiver’s hometown.
“I haven’t reached the mountain top yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings,” Diggs said. “I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I’m a champion. But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me. I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general. The more people I can help – that’s when I’ll look back and know I made a difference.”
In the interview, Diggs recaps his wildly successful first season in Buffalo, which ended with a trip to the AFC championship game. Along the way, he led the NFL in both catches and yards.
“I like to buy into a process, and I want to blend in as much as I can and let my play stand out,” he said. “This is going to sound crazy, but I’m a by-the-book guy.” Bills quarterback Josh Allen “will just look at me and say, ‘Stef, just get open and catch the ball. I really don’t care what you do before that.’ And that’s hard to hear because I’m so used to timing routes and doing things in a certain type of way. But this is where the creativity comes in. I can mix things up a little bit, and the quarterback trusts me. The only way you can build that trust is by making plays.”
Off the field, Diggs also grew into a leadership role despite being on a new team.
“I can give you a million ways to be a leader, but there’s no one real answer,” he said. “Part of it is just being a professional and accountable. It’s like everyone in the NFL is from Missouri, the ‘Show-Me State,’ because they ask what you’ve done for them lately. You have to show me what you can do for me every day in practice and in games. The Minnesota Miracle meant nothing to my new teammates in Buffalo. One teammate said to me, ‘We don’t care what you did in Minnesota; we want to see what you can do now.’ ”