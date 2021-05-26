Bills' Stefon Diggs says he wants 'five Super Bowl rings' in interview with hometown magazine

To say Stefon Diggs has set the bar high would be an understatement.

Diggs, the Buffalo Bills’ star, laid out his lofty goals in a recent interview with DC Magazine, a lifestyle media brand that covers the receiver’s hometown.

“I haven’t reached the mountain top yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings,” Diggs said. “I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I’m a champion. But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me. I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general. The more people I can help – that’s when I’ll look back and know I made a difference.”

In the interview, Diggs recaps his wildly successful first season in Buffalo, which ended with a trip to the AFC championship game. Along the way, he led the NFL in both catches and yards.