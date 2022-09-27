Bills' Stefon Diggs said he had 'full body cramping' and needed two IVs at once in Miami heat

So how hot was the sun that beamed down on Miami Dolphins and Bills players Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium?

"It's the kind of sun that turns grapes into raisins," Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Tuesday during an appearance on the "Dan Le Batard Show."

“I’ve never been that tired in my life," Diggs said. "I had full body cramps. I’ve never experienced that in my life. I laid on that table and thought, ‘Yeah, this is it for me,’ but I’m here, though.”

Asked about full body cramping, Diggs said, "Your hamstring, your quads, your arms, your stomach, all that stuff," but he added, "It’s just part of the game."

Diggs, who shuttled in and out of the lineup late in the game, said he had "the trainers take a photo of IVs in both my arms. I’ve never had IVs in both my arms. I was a little concerned, yeah, this is it. … If this is it for me, we’re going to go out on top."

One of the hosts of the show, based in South Florida, quickly countered by noting that the Bills lost the game, 21-19.

Coach Sean McDermott said that he didn't even bring the players together as they usually do because everyone was spent in the locker room after the game.

"Everybody was tired," Diggs said. "But it was like guys went down and we had guys were stepping up. It was an appreciation that everyone was fighting out there. It was no moral victories. We wanted to go out with a win. What we have is a real team, a fighting team, we’re not going to lay down. We’re going to give everything we’ve got."

Diggs attributed the loss to "some minor miscues and some detail stuff."

Diggs said it would take about two days to recover and then it was back to work.

"It feels worse afterward, especially when you lose," he said of how he felt after the game. "You did all that and you're still tired. My body is still going to be hurting. During the game, I compare it to going into the deep end of the water and not necessarily knowing how to swim. If you know how to tread water, you know how to stay alive, but you might not necessarily know how to swim. Not everybody is willing to go into the deep end. Being out there with your team. I ain't out here by myself. That gives you hope. ...

"Everybody felt bad. I don’t know that anybody didn’t feel something out there. We fought long, we fought hard. We just didn’t come out with a dub. I don’t think anybody feels like we don’t have a good football team. We have a good football team. Some thing just didn’t go our way."

Diggs also weighed in on the viral video of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey expressing his anger when time ran out.

"I personally love the video because as a player you’ve got to love it from your OC, the guy who calls the plays, and the guy who puts a lot into the football game to care that much," he said. "Some guys pat themselves on the back, put the papers in their folder and say we’ll get them next time. ... Nah, that’s type of energy and that type of support, that’s what you want. If you didn’t love the video, you’re not a football fan."