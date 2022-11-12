Bills' Stefon Diggs ready to meet former team: 'I feel like this was part of my plan'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is well aware that he will face his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday. Whether he needs it or not, teammate Isaiah McKenzie keeps reminding him.

“He hasn’t even talked about it,” McKenzie said Thursday. “I bring it up sometimes. I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, they didn’t want you. So, now you’re here!’ … He doesn’t care. He comes out every week, no matter who it is, and he’s ready to play. But he hasn’t talked about it much.”

McKenzie says he teases Diggs about not being wanted in part to get Diggs hyped for the game. He also does it because sometimes Diggs will do the same, telling McKenzie that Denver, where McKenzie began his career, didn’t want him. But if McKenzie has chirped more this week, Diggs is unfazed.

“He just stays levelheaded,” McKenzie said. “And that's why we like him.”

Perhaps had this meeting happened in 2020, it would have brought an additional emotional intensity for Diggs. Perhaps it would be different if the news this week didn’t revolve around Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is questionable with an elbow injury.

But above all, Diggs’ first game against his former team feels subdued because of all the ways the Bills receiver has moved forward.

“I try not to take it too personal, because it's not a personal fight for me,” Diggs said Wednesday. “My life has changed a lot since then. A lot of great things have happened. So, more so focusing on that, rather than harping on the things that didn't.”

Diggs was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, and he spent his first five seasons in the league there. Since the Bills traded for him in March 2020, he has flourished in Buffalo’s offense. Heading into Sunday, Diggs has 60 catches for 857 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Since the trade, he leads the AFC in receptions (290), is second in yards (3,617) and third in touchdowns (25).

He wants to build on those numbers Sunday simply to help his team. Diggs says the familiar franchise on the other side of the field doesn’t heighten his desire to win.

“I can't live in that space of, ‘Oh, that was my old team, and I got so much to go against them.’ No, I would have done it to anyone,” Diggs said. “I want to, no matter who the opponent is.”

As chance would have it, Diggs’ next catch might come by way of Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum, who was his teammate for a season in Minnesota in 2017. There, the pair connected for the Minneapolis Miracle, a 61-yard touchdown to give the Vikings the win over the Saints in the NFC divisional playoff as time expired.

Diggs' cleats from the play are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his connection with Keenum forever enshrined. But the two parted ways after the season, with Keenum off to the Broncos.

When Keenum joined the Bills this offseason, years after the euphoria and the marvel of their miracle catch, the quarterback quickly could tell he was reuniting with a player who had quietly matured.

“We had such a cool time in Minnesota, but yeah, to see him, the growth he’s had – on and off the field, as a leader, as a person – it’s really cool to see,” Keenum said in training camp. “He’s big time, and he’s doing all the right things on and off the field, so I’m proud of him and excited to play with him again.”

‘That’s just how life works sometimes’

The leadup to Diggs’ departure from Minnesota was drawn out and well-documented. There were cryptic posts, unexcused absences and a diva receiver label he would have to work to erase.

When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reflected on the trade this week, he praised Diggs and was adamant that he didn’t take the receiver’s desire to leave personally. In fact, Diggs made sure of that.

“He told me, 'It has nothing to do with you,' ” Cousins told Minnesota media on Wednesday. “And I said, 'OK, I understand it.' That was how it happened.”

Diggs’ assurance predated the trade, Cousins said.

“Months before that,” Cousins said. “We're talking way, way, way back. I mean, he missed a week of practice, as you recall.”

Diggs was fined for unexecused absences from practice and meetings in October of his final season. When he returned, he acknowledged the trade rumors that were surrounding him.

"There's truth to all rumors," he said.

Diggs couldn’t see a future for himself in Minnesota. His role in the offense was shrinking, and so was his confidence that he could stay in one place. He needed a fresh start. Once it came, he was able to put his first chapter in proper context, even if it was difficult at the time.

“My time in Minnesota was amazing,” Diggs said Wednesday. “I love it. I still date back to be like, I had a great time in Minnesota. I don't have any bad taste in my mouth. I thought there were some great people, great players, great coaches.”

And yet?

“It just didn't work out,” Diggs said.

“And everybody here can attest to that's just how life works sometimes. Sometimes things happen. Sometimes curve balls are thrown at you, and things are switched up.”

The switch ended up benefiting both teams. The Bills sent Minnesota four picks, and with that first-round pick, the Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft.

Diggs says Jefferson has proved himself as “definitely one of the best receivers in this league,” and he’s done so in a short time. Diggs is part of that upper echelon, as well.

“That's probably as win-win as you would find,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said.

‘What I wanted for myself was beyond measure’

Right after Diggs got traded, he picked up “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. The best-selling allegory begins with a shepherd, Santiago, in an abandoned church. The roof of the sanctuary has fallen in, giving way for a tree to grow through the damage and for Santiago to see through to the stars.

Diggs, who at 29 says he is getting old, has been reading more and more the last few years. He seeks books that push him to grow, as “The Alchemist” did.

“I feel like it helped me a lot because it kind of taught me everything that happens in your life is for a reason,” Diggs said, “and then things are kind of setting you up for success or setting you up for whatever plan (God) has for you.”

He found comfort in following Santiago’s winding journey, seeking treasure.

“When you want something,” a king tells Santiago, “All the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

The journey isn’t always straightforward, Diggs read, but the obstacles matter, too. It reaffirmed what he was learning in real time.

“I feel like I took my lumps kind of in Minnesota, even though I was a good player in Minnesota,” Diggs said. “What I wanted for myself was beyond measure, and I felt like I had to somewhat better myself. And in this game, it can go either way.”

‘They became my family’

A few years later, it’s easy for Diggs to look at the trade as fate. But even so, he’s able to acknowledge the bumps, particularly at the start.

“I probably was a little anxious when I first got here,” Diggs said.

But quickly, he became comfortable in Buffalo, in large part from the confidence he felt working with Allen.

“He's more than just football,” Diggs said. “It was like he was my friend.”

The timing, in arriving during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, would eventually help Diggs acclimate to his new team. At first, it kept him from meeting everyone in person right away. Then, it accelerated things.

“We had to spend so much time together, and I wasn't used to that,” Diggs said. “So, I didn't see too many of my friends, and they became my family. So, it worked out.”

The chemistry quickly led to ample production on the field. With Allen’s trust and the duo’s playmaking abilities, Diggs set an NFL record for most receptions in his first two seasons with a team: 230. The Bills are better from having Diggs, and he believes he’s better himself, too.

In the time since the trade, Diggs thinks he has grown the most off the field.

Last season, he was named a team captain for the first time in his life. Not just his first nod with the Bills, or his first in the NFL. His first captaincy ever. He knew he wanted a larger role as a team leader, and he worked on himself behind the scenes to ready for one. He spent a lot of time reading.

Diggs was named a captain again this year. Prior to that, in April, he signed a four-year extension with Buffalo. It’s where he wants to retire, he said the day signed.

Retirement, of course, is a long way off. The reason Diggs has thrived in his chapter with Buffalo is from centering himself on the present.

Facing his former team might take him back for a moment this weekend, sure. But any reflection will be framed in how far he’s come since. How far he still wants to go.

“I feel like this was part of my plan, the plan God had for me,” Diggs said. “A lot of good things have happened to me since (the trade). A lot. I feel like we can talk about it, but the list goes on. So, I'm just going to stay where I'm at. Be where my feet are.”