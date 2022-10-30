 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Stefon Diggs, Packers' Jaire Alexander start the trash talking in pregame

  Updated
Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is all smiles during warm ups at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Let the games begin!

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander are expected to see plenty of each other during Sunday night's game at Highmark Stadium.

As the Packers were headed out of the tunnel to the field about 35 minutes before game time, Diggs made sure Alexander saw him. By getting in his face. The two jawed back and forth as Diggs ran alongside Alexander among the line of Packers coming onto the field. 

Diggs got as far as the end zone before heading down the tunnel back to the Bills' locker room.

Diggs also found Alexander in the tunnel before one of the game officials intervened.

Josh Allen said during the week that he expected Alexander to follow Diggs all game. 

Diggs appears to be following Alexander on the videos shared by reporters near the field, but you get the idea.

