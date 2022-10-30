Bills' Stefon Diggs, Packers' Jaire Alexander start the trash talking in pregame, and it continues

Let the games begin!

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander are expected to see plenty of each other during Sunday night's game at Highmark Stadium.

As the Packers were headed out of the tunnel to the field about 35 minutes before game time, Diggs made sure Alexander saw him. By getting in his face. The two jawed back and forth as Diggs ran alongside Alexander among the line of Packers coming onto the field.

Diggs got as far as the end zone before heading down the tunnel back to the Bills' locker room.

Jaire Alexander and Stefon Diggs were all up in each others faces as the #Packers and #Bills ran onto the field. pic.twitter.com/dUibcc3Vkl — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) October 31, 2022

Diggs also found Alexander in the tunnel before one of the game officials intervened.

Traffic jam in the tunnel leads to a great Jaire Alexander and Stefon Diggs moment. Trash talk starting early with this matchup! pic.twitter.com/FKlZnZbMZ1 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) October 30, 2022

Josh Allen said during the week that he expected Alexander to follow Diggs all game.

Diggs appears to be following Alexander on the videos shared by reporters near the field, but you get the idea.

After Diggs had a big first half, he and Alexander again met on the way back on the field for the second half, with the two jawing until about the 20-yard line.