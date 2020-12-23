Bills' Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Tre'Davious White to practice

Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and John Brown and cornerback Tre'Davious White will practice Wednesday as the team begins preparations for Monday night's game at New England, coach Sean McDermott said on WGR.

Diggs suffered a foot injury late in Saturday's win against the Denver Broncos, but was on the sideline as the final moments ticked off.

White suffered a stinger against the Broncos.

The Bills have yet to activate Brown, who has missed four games with an ankle injury sustained against Arizona. Brown was designated for return from IR early last week, opening the 21-day window for the Bills to make a decision on his status. He practiced last week.

“Like last week we brought John up to practice and we watched and evaluated, and we’ll continue to do that this week," McDermott said. "Nothing has really changed with John’s situation."

Rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who was evaluated for a head injury Saturday, also will practice.

Offensive tackle Daryl Williams (groin) and kick returner Andre Roberts (low back) will not practice. Both left Saturday's game.