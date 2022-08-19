Bills' Stefon Diggs gets his funnel cake. Could a Diggs-themed option be on the way?

When Bills pass rusher Von Miller mentioned the toilet paper being different at training camp, fans flooded the mail room at St. John Fisher with all sorts of toilet paper, wipes and related products. “I'm definitely feeling the love and I appreciate you guys," Miller told reporters.

With the start of the Erie County Fair, wide receiver Stefon Diggs noted earlier this week on Twitter: "I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long ... I need a funnel cake."

I haven’t been to a fair or carnival in so long..😔 I need a funnel cake — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 16, 2022

By Thursday, Diggs had experienced a funnel cake from Taylor's Doughboy, a longtime staple at the Erie County Fair.

"S/o Erie county fair and taylor’s funnel cakes. Ain’t no way yaw had funnels cakes dropped off to the crib. lol (heart emoji) gotta love Buffalo," Diggs tweeted.

S/o Erie county fair and taylor’s funnel cakes😔🥺 ain’t no way yaw had funnels cakes dropped off to the crib lol ♥️ gotta love Buffalo — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 18, 2022

"The Bills specifically sent for our funnel cakes," said Alexis Wilson, whose family has run Taylor's for three generations. "From my understanding, their staff was sent to the fair for Taylor's funnel cakes. They ordered five total. ...

"I just created a Twitter account to see what all the fuss is about! I’ve done a few other segments (on television) with our fair goodies this week, but this is special!"

Now the folks at Taylor's are hoping to create a "game day" or even a Diggs-themed funnel cake.

Hey @stefondiggs, Let’s do a Diggs funnel cake! Send me your dream funnel cake and I’ll get one over to you. Might even put a game day funnel cake on our menu 🤔😉 https://t.co/kHkFcwPclt — Alexis Wilson (@AlexisW94221608) August 19, 2022

"We have been here at the Erie County fair for over 40 years," Wilson said. "We’re family owned and operated. Being here for so many years, the Erie County Fair is near to our hearts. We actually called Hamburg home for a few years."

No response yet from Diggs, but Wilson said fair officials are aiming to reach out to the Bills to see about getting a "dream funnel cake" for Diggs.