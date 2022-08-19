 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Stefon Diggs gets his funnel cake and then stops by fair for seconds

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
When Bills pass rusher Von Miller mentioned the toilet paper being different at training camp, fans flooded the mail room at St. John Fisher with all sorts of toilet paper, wipes and related products. “I'm definitely feeling the love and I appreciate you guys," Miller told reporters. 

With the start of the Erie County Fair, wide receiver Stefon Diggs noted earlier this week on Twitter: "I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long ... I need a funnel cake."

By Thursday, Diggs had experienced a funnel cake from Taylor's Doughboy, a longtime staple at the Erie County Fair.

"S/o Erie county fair and taylor’s funnel cakes. Ain’t no way yaw had funnels cakes dropped off to the crib. lol (heart emoji) gotta love Buffalo," Diggs tweeted.

"The Bills specifically sent for our funnel cakes," said Alexis Wilson, whose family has run Taylor's for three generations. "From my understanding, their staff was sent to the fair for Taylor's funnel cakes. They ordered five total. ...

"I just created a Twitter account to see what all the fuss is about! I’ve done a few other segments (on television) with our fair goodies this week, but this is special!" 

They ordered three powdered sugar funnel cakes, one Oreo funnel cake and one powder and strawberry funnel cake.

Now the folks at Taylor's are hoping to create a "game day" or even a Diggs-themed funnel cake. 

One of the funnel cakes that Diggs ordered was powdered sugar and strawberry, so Taylor's has created a "strawberry crunch Game Day" funnel cake that will only be sold Saturday. The Bills host the Denver Broncos in a preseason game Saturday. 

"We have been here at the Erie County fair for over 40 years," Wilson said. "We’re family owned and operated. Being here for so many years, the Erie County Fair is near to our hearts. We actually called Hamburg home for a few years."

Diggs' response was to show up unexpectedly with some teammates Friday night.

"They ordered more powdered sugar and strawberry funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos and Stefon got an original funnel cake with powder," Wilson said. "He said multiple times tell your mom (owner of the company) thank you."

The players also paid for the funnel cakes for other patrons at the stand. 

