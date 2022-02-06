Bills' Stefon Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother Trevon

When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he was happier for his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon, than he was for himself.
The Diggs brothers had themselves a great time this week in Las Vegas, including a wrestling match during practice Saturday.
Stefon had said he hoped to get a chance to play some cornerback and go against his brother in Sunday's game.
It was the first time the Diggs brothers went against each other as professionals, and yes, it's the Pro Bowl. But it was fun.
Stefon caught a touchdown – and reached the his arm out toward his brother after making a move to the end zone.
STEF FOR SIX‼️📺: #ProBowl on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wNlhZrkEWc— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 6, 2022
When Trevon came in as a receiver for the NFC in the first half, Stefon got credit for a pass breakup in the end zone after a good bit of hand-fighting between the brothers.
Some brotherly competition in the Pro Bowl 💪😅@TrevonDiggs v @stefondiggs (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Mz3JWgm0oY— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 6, 2022
Support Local Journalism
Stefon also threw a pass for 15 yards to Baltimore's Mark Andrews, had a 4-yard carry and finished with three receptions for 29 yards. Trevon was credited with one tackle and intercepted the Patriots' Mac Jones.
The two also did a postgame jersey swap, complete with autographs. Diggs quote tweeted a video of the jersey swap after the game with, "Doing what you love with the ones you love ... priceless."
Doing what you love with the people you love… priceless https://t.co/oGeuy4HRYj— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 7, 2022
The Bills also were represented by left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was making his Pro Bowl debut.
As for the results, San Diego's Justin Herbert hit Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl.
Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the Baltimore tight end for two TDs in the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers star’s first Pro Bowl appearance.
Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Kyler Murray passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the NFC. The Arizona star made it close when he hit Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook for a TD with 2:36 to play, trimming the AFC’s lead to six points.
Jones then got stopped on a scramble at the 2-minute warning, but kept running 55 more yards to the end zone and celebrated alone with the Griddy, pioneered by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. After learning his celebration was premature, Jones hit Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris for a first down on the next play to allow the AFC to run out the clock. NFC got $40,000.