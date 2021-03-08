Bills' Stefon Diggs crushed two hard-to-hit contract incentives to get raise for 2021

Stefon Diggs earned an extra $1.3 million in salary from the Buffalo Bills for the coming year by hitting both of the big incentives in his contract.

They were not easy to hit.

Diggs’ salary went up $658,333 because he reached the incentive that called for him to catch 100 passes in 2020. Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches. He had hit the 100-catch mark once in his previous five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in 102 passes in 2018.

Diggs’ salary went up another $658,333 because he hit a 1,375 receiving yards incentive. Diggs finished with 1,535 yards, also No. 1 in the NFL and easily surpassing his previous career high of 1,130 in 2019.

The salary bumps bring his base salary for 2021 to $12.4 million, according to Spotrac.com. His salary cap figure is $13 million for this season.

Hitting the 100-catch and 1,375-yards marks also kicked in salary increases for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, regardless of what he does in the coming season. Diggs earned a salary upgrade of $1.5 million for 2022 and $1.6 million for 2023.