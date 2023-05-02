Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was among the many athletes who walked the red carpet at the annual Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer was the co-chair of the event. Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade attended, among many others.

Diggs wore a tailored, gray tweed suit from Tommy Hilfiger and got rave reviews from Bills fans and fashionistas.

Diggs has leaned into fashion more than ever this offseason, with trips to Fashion Week in New York, Milan and Paris. His visit to Paris and shopping spree were featured by Vogue with a photo shoot.

“It was one of the best experiences that I’ve had in my lifetime – it’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time,” Diggs told Vogue of his first trip to Fashion Week in Paris. One of his looks included a full face shield at Balenciaga's event.

Diggs also has had some eclectic looks for his stadium arrivals, including this one before the Bills-Bengals playoff game in January.

After leaving Paris and Milan, Diggs headed to Austin, Texas, last month for a SXSW panel called "Cultivating Authenti

city in Brand Partnerships with Athletes."

Among the first things he was asked was about his love for fashion.

"It kinda started when I was younger. Fashion was a big thing for me," Diggs told attendees. "We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but I liked to play with clothes, write on my jeans. And I got into a lot of trouble for it, obviously, you know how parents are, but it’s something I’ve garnished a love for at such a young age that I started to hang my hat on it."

Diggs said a broken ankle during his sophomore year at the University of Maryland had a profound effect on how he spent his time and how he found his passion beyond football.

"It made me take a step back and kinda look at other things," he said. "What are my other interests? Let me get to know myself. What do I like? What do I dislike? I started diving into that rabbit hole of fashion and it really dialed it out and then I did get a little bit of money when I first got into the NFL, and I said, 'I can buy my favorite pair of shoes growing up. I can buy my mom a purse for Christmas.'

"It was something I could carry over into my brand. It was another way of self-expression as well. As far as getting creative with your outfits before the game, I’ve always done that. Growing up, I never let my mom pick out my clothes. I used to wear rain boots in the summertime or cowboy boots in the winter. It was like I have an interest in this, and I let the interest grow."

Diggs' fashion style might not fit everyone's tastes, but as quarterback Josh Allen recently told reporters, "Stef's gonna Stef." It wasn't a reference to Diggs' wardrobe, but it could have been.