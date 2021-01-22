 Skip to main content
Bills' Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley all set for AFC Championship Game
  • Updated
Diggs wide open (copy)

Stefon Diggs (14) has amassed 100 yards receiving in five of the Bills' last six games and in nine total this season.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are “in a pretty good spot” in terms of their health for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Both were listed as full practice participants Friday and do not have a game designation on the injury report.

Diggs has been listed as limited with an oblique injury Wednesday and Thursday. Beasley was not on the injury report Wednesday but was listed as limited with a knee injury Thursday.  

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis practiced for the first time Friday because of an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who has not practiced with a quad injury, also as limited Friday and is listed as questionable. 

No other Bills players have injury designations. 

