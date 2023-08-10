Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed a portion of training camp practice Thursday but declared "I'm great" as the Bills wrapped their time at St. John Fisher.

After being down on the sideline and tended to by athletic trainers and getting a visit from coach Sean McDermott, Diggs was able to get up and slowly jog to the other side of the field.

The nature of the injury was not clear, though, trainers appeared to be looking at Diggs' back.

Diggs ran to the tunnel but eventually returned to the sideline with the offense and was joking with teammates.

During the practice, Diggs went from the offensive sideline to the defensive sideline to have words with cornerback Kaiir Elam, one of a number of confrontations among Bills players during the session.

Diggs was ushered back to the offensive sideline by some teammates.

He was on the sideline without a helmet for the remainder of practice.