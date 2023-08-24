To wrap up last year’s preseason at Carolina, the Buffalo Bills sat 36 players.

To wrap up this year’s preseason Saturday at Chicago, the Bills’ starters will play.

“Just what I feel like is best for the team right now,” coach Sean McDermott said before practice Thursday. “Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is so they’re going to play this week.”

Quarterback Josh Allen played 16 snaps in last week’s 27-15 loss at Pittsburgh and the bulk of the defensive starters played 20 snaps. The Steelers led 14-0 after the first quarter.

McDermott declined to specify how much the starters will play against the Bears.

In the 2019 preseason finale against Minnesota, 43 Bills players sat out.

In the 2021 preseason finale against Green Bay (there were no preseason games in 2020 because of the pandemic), Allen played 33 snaps and some defensive starters 21 snaps.

Attendance report

The Bills conducted a non-padded practice Thursday.

Physically unable to perform list: Defensive end Von Miller (knee).

Did not practice: Left guard Connor McGovern (knee), running back Jordan Mims (concussion), receiver Khalil Shakir (rib), middle linebacker Terrell Bernard (hamstring), outside linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) and quarterback Matt Barkley (right elbow).

McDermott said it is “too early to tell,” about McGovern’s return-to-practice schedule. McGovern was injured in Wednesday’s practice and David Edwards is expected to start at left guard at Chicago in his place.

Shakir, Bernard, Barkley and Williams missed all three practices this week.

Williams said he will “for sure” be ready for Week 1. He played a combined 72 snaps against Indianapolis and Pittsburgh (11 tackles).

“It was amazing to go out there and finally get a body on a body and get that feeling of, ‘OK, I’m meant to be here,’” Williams told The Buffalo News. “Tackling is something you don’t get to practice very much so taking those reps were valuable to me.”

Versatile Bills WR Trent Sherfield draws praise from Ken Dorsey It’s obvious at this point of the NFL preseason that the Bills’ No. 3 wide receiver position is going to be filled by some sort of committee. It’s also obvious that Trent Sherfield has had a good summer and has earned a significant portion of the WR3 snaps.

Vick visits practice

Michael Vick, who is working on a documentary about quarterbacks, attended practice and addressed the Bills afterward. McDermott was the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator during Vick’s first two seasons with the club (2009-10).

“It was obviously exciting getting to see him and meet him,” tight end Quintin Morris said. “He gave us a little bit of his story.”

As a kid, Morris said he was a “big Madden (video game) person so I was definitely using Vick. Also, I was just a fan of how he changed the game.”

Lewis’ mindset

Back-up nickel back Cam Lewis played 14 snaps against Pittsburgh in his preseason debut. He sustained a strained groin in practice on Aug. 6 and missed 11 days.

“It took a little longer than I thought it would,” Lewis told The News.

On the play in Pittsford, Lewis was defending a downfield pass when he got tangled up with two teammates. At first view, it appeared he had sustained a head injury.

“I did come down on my head pretty hard and it hurt, but I was good there,” Lewis said. “I didn’t realize what happened to my groin until I got up and started moving again.”

Lewis will enter the Chicago game on the roster bubble.

“I’m not trying to put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “I want to play my normal game and control what I can control. You realize (with experience), you can’t control everything. You can control your play and your attitude.”

Quick kicks

The game-time temperature when the Bills played at Chicago on Christmas Eve 2022: Nine degrees (minus-12 wind chill). The forecast for Saturday at Soldier Field: Seventy-two degrees. … Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that quarterback Justin Fields and other starters will play a select number of snaps against the Bills. Chicago middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who played five years for the Bills (2018-22) did not play in the first two preseason games. … McDermott had players run the length of the field and back for a pre-snap penalty in practice this week. “It’s just a reminder of how important not beating yourself is,” he said. “We’re going to pull (the player) out so you’re going to miss a rep and then get some conditioning in.”

News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.