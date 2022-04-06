Bills, star receiver Stefon Diggs agree to massive contract extension

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Buffalo Bills answered their biggest remaining offseason question Wednesday.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the team have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2027 season, a league source told The Buffalo News. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who was first to report the news of the extension, the deal is worth up to $104 million, with $70 million in guarantees. Factoring in the two years Diggs had remaining on his current contract, he can potentially make more than $124 million over the life of the deal. According to Schefter, the intention for both sides is for Diggs to retire as a member of the Bills.

Diggs' contract status had become a hot topic this offseason, especially after blockbuster trades of Davante Adams to the Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Those moves, which came with new contracts for each player, reset the cost for a No. 1 receiver, sending it through the roof. Adams received a five-year deal worth up to $140 million with more than $65 million guaranteed after being acquired from Green Bay, while Hill’s move from Kansas City to Miami came with a new, four-year contract worth up to $120 million, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

While the exact details of Diggs' deal remain to be seen, he's now paid in line with how he's produced -- as one of the league's top receivers.

"Stef has done a phenomenal job of changing the culture, or helping change the culture,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said last month at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “His competitive nature, his ability to put the team first at a position that is not always known for that – I think goes a long way in our locker room and us, in terms of the team that we’ve become. I think he’s got a great dynamic with Josh (Allen) on and off the field, and a lot of the other players in our locker room, as well. He works extremely hard at it, and the results are out there."

Diggs has 230 catches in two seasons with the Bills, which ranks third in the NFL over that time. His 2,760 receiving yards ranks fourth. In 2020, his first year with the team after coming over from Minnesota in a trade, Diggs led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

He had two years remaining on a five-year contract extension he signed with Minnesota in 2018. Although he was scheduled to count $17.917 million and $18.006 million against the salary cap in those years, his take-home pay was scheduled to be $13.56 million and $13.65 million in 2022 and 2023.

His new deal likely increases his take-home pay, while also lowering his cap hit in 2022. For a team that as of Wednesday morning had just $3.855 million in space under the salary cap according to the NFL Players' Association's daily report, that's an important element to the extension. Depending on how much lower Diggs' cap hit gets in 2022, it could give the Bills enough space to continue the business of their offseason, which involves signing their upcoming draft class and, perhaps, adding a veteran cornerback to compete with Dane Jackson for a starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

