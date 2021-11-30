Bills' Star Lotulelei, Spencer Brown activated off Covid list; Jon Felciano returns to practice

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and right tackle Spencer Brown are off the league's reserve/Covid-19 list, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday.

He also said that guard Jon Feliciano returned to practice Tuesday. Feliciano has been on injured reserved and missed the last four games. McDermott did not give any indication whether Feliciano could be activated in time for Monday's showdown with the New England Patriots.

Lotulelei has missed the last three games and Brown sat out the last two while on the Covid list.

McDermott declined to go into specifics about either player. "I don't think that's right in respect to their privacy," he said, noting both players were healthy.

Meawhile, rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle has been placed on the Covid list.

All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, whose season is over because of an ACL injury, was officially placed on injured reserve.