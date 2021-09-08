 Skip to main content
Bills' Star Lotulelei remains sidelined; Isaiah McKenzie, Harrison Phillips fully practice
Bills' Star Lotulelei remains sidelined; Isaiah McKenzie, Harrison Phillips fully practice

  • Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice for a second consecutive day this week with a calf injury. 

He also missed the two practice sessions last week. 

Coach Sean McDermott had said Tuesday that Lotulelei was "trending in the right direction," but noted practices would provide a better indication of his progress. 

Lotulelei was the only Bills player to miss practice as the team issued its first practice injury report for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Cornerback Taron Johnson was listed as limited with a hand injury, but McDermott said Tuesday that Johnson is expected to play.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as limited with a foot injury that has kept him from practicing consistently throughout the summer. 

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee) were listed as full participants.

. . .

Mark Gaughan explains why this Pittsburgh Steelers offense is a different animal than what the Buffalo Bills faced in 2020. Pittsburgh drafted a running back, Najee Harris, to jumpstart what was a dismal ground game. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to employ his trademark shifts and jet motions.

.

Gaughan notes that facing this is nothing new for the Bills – they saw a lot of it last season against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – but that communication is at a premium. The offense's pre-snap movements can create an advantage for the Steelers, if the Bills are not adjusting and reacting properly.

. . .

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills Xs and Os and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
Tags

