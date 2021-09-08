Bills' Star Lotulelei remains sidelined; Isaiah McKenzie, Harrison Phillips fully practice

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice for a second consecutive day this week with a calf injury.

He also missed the two practice sessions last week.

Coach Sean McDermott had said Tuesday that Lotulelei was "trending in the right direction," but noted practices would provide a better indication of his progress.

Lotulelei was the only Bills player to miss practice as the team issued its first practice injury report for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was listed as limited with a hand injury, but McDermott said Tuesday that Johnson is expected to play.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as limited with a foot injury that has kept him from practicing consistently throughout the summer.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee) were listed as full participants.