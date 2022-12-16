Bills staff gears up to handle snow on Saturday: 'We're prepared, and we're ready'

Andy Major has had plenty of meetings this week, and if he catches himself staring out the window, it's not just a distraction.

“We're looking outside, and it's a beautiful night, beautiful day,” he said. “But (Saturday), we know it'll be a lot different.”

The vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills, Major knew it was only a matter of time until another snow game would take place at Highmark Stadium. As the Bills gear up to take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, Major and his team are doing everything they can to prepare. They will be responsible for snow removal before, during and after the AFC East showdown.

“We're prepared, and we're ready,” Major said Friday on a Zoom call. “It's all about safety. And we've got a lot of meetings – we've been waiting for this to happen.”

Major has worked with the Bills for nearly 15 years, so this isn’t his first exposure to snow games. He draws on plenty of experience from the 2017 snow game between the Bills and the Colts, and even, more recently, from November’s lake-effect snowstorm, which moved a game to Detroit.

Major and his team have been in communication with the NFL, the Erie County Department of Public Works, Erie County Emergency Services, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Major noted the stadium is a StormReady facility, a designation with the National Weather Service.

“That basically means, in a nutshell, we have all the proper communications and plans in place for whatever type of storms come our way,” Major said. “So, that's all reassuring as we head into whatever's coming tomorrow. … We have a pretty good idea of what we're going to be facing tomorrow, and we’ll deal with it as it comes.”

Inside the stadium

For the game to happen, the lines on the field must remain clear.

“Whether it's one inch or 10 inches that fall, you got to keep the lines clear every 10 yards,” Major said. “That's something we're extremely focused on, with extra staff, blowers, shovelers, to make sure we keep those lines clear throughout the game. So, that's a tricky thing for us, but we've done that a few times. We have many of the same people who've done this before still with us.”

There is some flexibility in how Major and his team can carry this out. For example, they can be clearing some snow at the opposite end of the field where there’s a break in the action. The goal is to be so on top of clearing that referees and NFL representatives never have to ask, Major said, but there are still some methods that are prohibited.

“We're not permitted to have any vehicle go out on the field and clear a path for a kicker or anything like that,” Major said. “That has to be done by the players that are out there. They can move the snow around with their feet and things like that.”

The sidelines will be mainly cleared before the game.

“We'll have the heated benches, we'll have the heaters on out there for the team,” he said.

With the Bills having heated benches, the Dolphins will as well.

“The way that works is whatever we provide ourselves, we also have to provide the visiting team,” Major said. “And then anything additional would be on the visiting team to bring their own stuff.”

It will feel colder in the stands. Fans are not permitted to bring battery-operated clothing for warmth, per regulations due to security guidelines. If the snow continues to fall, clearing seats will not be a priority.

“At some point, everything focuses to safety, safety, safety, and comfort drops down on your list, of trying to be prepared for game day,” Major said. “So, fans could possibly be sitting in some snow and be dealing with snowfall in their area, while we're going to be maintaining the aisles, the walkways, the concourses, the arteries, the parking lots, etc.”

Postgame obstacles

Major anticipates the biggest challenge will be postgame. Once the game starts, snow removal is centered first on the field.

“We're concentrating on making sure that the game can be played, that the lines are clear, per NFL rules, and that we finish this game, and everybody leaves happy, hopefully with a big Bills victory,” Major said. “But then postgame, when fans are leaving the stadium and go into their cars, and there's a foot of snow in the parking lots, that becomes a big challenge.”

The parking lots will not be plowed during the game.

“It's not just a simple, ‘Well, let's plow the lots,’ because you're plowing lots, and you might be plowing people in, because there's nowhere to put that snow when you have all the cars parked in the lots,” Major said. “That would cause actually more problems than if we were to plow it."

Instead, the lots will be plowed as much as much in advance, and then the plowing focus will shift to “making sure all the arteries are clear.”

The plan is to make sure roads like Bills Drive, Abbott Road, Big Tree Road and Southwestern Boulevard are all cleared before the end of the game.

“The good news is we are going to be plowing those lots all day until we open up the parking lots for fans to park, salting all those lots,” Major said. “So hopefully, those initial snowfalls will melt a little bit. … The last thing we want to do is make it more difficult for fans to get out because we just plowed two feet of snow next to their car, right? So, it's a lot easier if it's six inches that they just have to drive through to get to a main artery.”

‘One of those games that people remember’

The forecast has evolved, but Major is confident the Bills will be ready for whatever weather comes.

“We'll see what happens,” Major said, “But we're prepared for multiple scenarios here.”

Given all the logistics that go into it – different plans, numerous meetings, a lot of unknowns until the snow starts – Major understandably is hyperfocused on planning right now. Still, he can see staff members beginning to embrace the unusual nature of another snow game and their role in it.

“I'm not gonna say we're excited to handle this, but some of the team members that we have on site, they're kind of excited: ‘Hey, bring it on. Let's do this. Let's help the team, and let's help the Bills do what they need to do, and hopefully get a big win on Saturday,’ ” Major said.

“Honestly, they feel a little more part of it. So, they're really invested in this whole snow removal plan, because it really affects the game. It affects the team. And we want to make sure it's as safe as we possibly can and in concert with the NFL and in concert with everyone who’s helping.

Major said he is most excited for the final score, which he hopes is a Bills win, and for reaching that part of what will be a long day.

“I will look forward to the end of the game, and a little bit of a sigh of relief that hopefully, everybody gets out of here safely, (and is) able to say, ‘You know what? I was at that game.’ I think a lot of fans say that about the Colts game,” Major said. “If you talk to people today, it's like the comeback game – everybody was at the comeback game – and everybody was at that snow game. So, it'll be cool that this becomes one of those games that people remember.”