Bills stadium deal was 'vitally important' to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a WNY native

PALM BEACH, Fla. – National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown native, took a personal interest and active role in helping to broker an agreement between New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to finance a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.
The arrangement cements Goodell’s “hometown” team in Western New York for the foreseeable future.
“There’s a 30-year commitment to be there in that new stadium,” Goodell said Tuesday at the NFL’s Annual Meeting, “which I think is the most important thing, ultimately, for the fans. … And I’m thrilled that the Bills will be there for at least my lifetime.”
"These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the state's share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium," Hochul said. "This will ensure the Bills remain in New York State and support 10,000 construction jobs."
The public will contribute $850 million toward construction costs, according to an agreement announced by the parties on Monday, with New York providing $600 million and Erie County $250 million, pending approval by state and local legislatures.
The state will also pay $280 million to cover annual maintenance and repair costs over the life of what Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described as an “ironclad” lease, bringing the total public financial support to $1.13 billion.
Goodell participated in late-stage negotiations between the parties via video conference, Poloncarz said last week. The commissioner commended Hochul and Poloncarz for their efforts when addressing league owners behind closed doors Monday, according to those in the room, before they unanimously voted to approve the deal at The Breakers resort in South Florida.
“This has been vitally important to the league, to Roger Goodell personally,” sports consultant Marc Ganis, who has worked with most NFL teams, told The Buffalo News about the commissioner’s efforts to secure the financing agreement. “He has a massive, very effective team effort at the league. He had a whole team put together to work on this – legal, finance, stadium development, fan engagement, all together working on this. This was priority one on their list.”
The NFL agreed to provide a $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, $150 million of which is forgivable, repaid by the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years, according to the terms of the league’s “G-4” loan program.
The Pegulas will contribute $350 million toward construction of the stadium, which will be owned by the state and leased to the team, plus repay $50 million of the league’s loan.
The Pegulas are also responsible for any cost overruns.
Sports economists and stadium experts say the price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park is what the region had to pay to keep the Bills, but whether it is a good deal for taxpayers is up for debate.
They intend to raise a portion of their contribution by selling approximately 50,000 personal seat licenses to season ticket holders, beginning around $1,000 apiece.
“We will definitely have PSLs as part of a new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and lead negotiator for the Bills, during an interview with The News in September. “Every new stadium that’s opened since 2009 has utilized PSLs.”
The Bills plan to open the new stadium in 2026, before the upper deck at their current venue, Highmark Stadium, needs to be replaced, according to a recent engineering report commissioned by the county, which also cited structural issues with the ring wall where the lower seating bowl meets the field and antiquated water and electrical systems.
The venue has been in operation for nearly 50 years, having opened as Rich Stadium in 1973.
“I am happy to see a resolution to it,” Goodell said about the agreement to finance a new stadium and keep the franchise – an original member of the AFL, before its merger with the NFL – in Western New York. “I think the Buffalo Bills mean a great deal to the community, and I know that community means a great deal to the NFL, and so I believe firmly that a stadium was necessary. …
“The current stadium was nearing the end of its useful life. We needed to have a new stadium to keep the Buffalo Bills there. There’s no other place to play.”
The $850 million in public money earmarked for stadium construction sets a record in terms of total dollars, surpassing the $750 million in public funding spent to build Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2020. But the expense amounts to 60% of construction costs, a lower share than the public subsidies to build 10 NFL stadiums since 1998, according to a Buffalo News analysis.
Those include stadiums in Indianapolis, Arizona, Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Nashville, Baltimore and Tampa.
“Obviously, there’s public money in this, which is not uncommon in stadiums. There’s the NFL money. The Bills are going to be putting in money,” Goodell said, before describing the 30-year lease as the most important aspect of the deal for fans. “These are things that are worked out through negotiations from market to market, and I think it’s a good resolution.”
Because NFL stadium construction deals in small markets tend to include a higher share of public funding than those in large markets, the burden of construction costs to be shouldered by New Yorkers, when considered as a percentage of the stadium’s total cost, appears favorable.
Buffalo is the second-smallest market in the league and 49th-largest metropolitan area in the country.
“I have to commend the public officials here that really stepped in, together with the Pegulas and with the league, in terms of a partnership,” Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf, the chairman of the NFL’s stadium committee, told The News on Tuesday. “And I think it does say a lot (to retain) a market of Buffalo’s size – with a great fanbase and great connection to the community, to Western New York and that region. That’s an important project to support.”
Three NFL franchises have relocated in the last six years.
The St. Louis Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016.
The San Diego Chargers joined them in L.A. and the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Raiders owner Mark Davis told The News. “The financing is very aggressive on the public part and it seems like a good public-private partnership. It’s a great market for the league and the fans are just unbelievable. It’s exciting for them and everybody involved.”
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who threatened to move his franchise before the public kicked in 76% of the costs to build State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in 2006, praised the deal.
“I think it’s outstanding for Western New York and the Buffalo area, the fans, that were able to solidify that franchise with a great new stadium moving forward,” Bidwill told The News.
Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, a Clarence High School graduate, cited Goodell’s connection to the area as perhaps an extra bit of incentive for the commissioner to secure a deal.
“Roger’s got roots in Western New York,” Murphy said. “He was very supportive. I think it’s something the league has been working on for quite a while.”
Goodell, who began his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league office in 1982, declined to delve into specifics when asked about how he helped to broker the Bills’ stadium financing agreement. But he suggested his personal involvement in negotiations wasn’t unusual.
“Even before commissioner, it’s one of the things that I spent a great deal of time on,” Goodell said. “It’s important to the league, in general, because we want the stability of our franchises, and stadiums are a critical component of that. We want our franchises to be in the communities that they’re in now. And so I offer our services, whether it’s mine or the league’s, to be able to help in any way we can.