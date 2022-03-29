Bills stadium deal was 'vitally important' to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a WNY native

+2 The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money? Sports economists and stadium experts say the price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park is what the region had to pay to keep the Bills, but whether it is a good deal for taxpayers is up for debate.

They intend to raise a portion of their contribution by selling approximately 50,000 personal seat licenses to season ticket holders, beginning around $1,000 apiece.

“We will definitely have PSLs as part of a new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and lead negotiator for the Bills, during an interview with The News in September. “Every new stadium that’s opened since 2009 has utilized PSLs.”

The Bills plan to open the new stadium in 2026, before the upper deck at their current venue, Highmark Stadium, needs to be replaced, according to a recent engineering report commissioned by the county, which also cited structural issues with the ring wall where the lower seating bowl meets the field and antiquated water and electrical systems.

The venue has been in operation for nearly 50 years, having opened as Rich Stadium in 1973.