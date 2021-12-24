Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the NFL for his beer-drinking celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Brown acknowledged the fine on social media, tweeting, "Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life." Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted the amount of the fine and said it was for using a prop for a celebration.

Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/5Py3fpO1sC — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021