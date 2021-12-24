 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine
0 comments
top story topical

Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Refreshing celebration (copy)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) slams a beer from a fan in the stands while celebrating wide receiver Stefon Diggs's touchdown during the second quarter.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the NFL for his beer-drinking celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 

Brown acknowledged the fine on social media, tweeting, "Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life." Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted the amount of the fine and said it was for using a prop for a celebration. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Brown and Diggs made up the lost beer to Batavia insurance agent Kevin Donohue when Brown stopped by his office with several cases courtesy of Bud Light. 

It could have been worse. Back in a 2019 game in Orchard Park, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills by drinking a beer with fans in the stands.

At the time, Bud Light said it would make a donation in the amount of the fine to Peters' favorite charity. We'll see if the beer manufacturer makes a similar gesture on Brown's behalf. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News