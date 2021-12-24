Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the NFL for his beer-drinking celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Brown acknowledged the fine on social media, tweeting, "Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life." Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted the amount of the fine and said it was for using a prop for a celebration.
Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/5Py3fpO1sC— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021
Brown and Diggs made up the lost beer to Batavia insurance agent Kevin Donohue when Brown stopped by his office with several cases courtesy of Bud Light.
It could have been worse. Back in a 2019 game in Orchard Park, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills by drinking a beer with fans in the stands.
At the time, Bud Light said it would make a donation in the amount of the fine to Peters' favorite charity. We'll see if the beer manufacturer makes a similar gesture on Brown's behalf.