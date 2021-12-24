Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine; BillsMafia answers with donations

It could have been worse. Back in a 2019 game in Orchard Park, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills by drinking a beer with fans in the stands.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At the time, Bud Light said it would make a donation in the amount of the fine to Peters' favorite charity. We'll see if the beer manufacturer makes a similar gesture on Brown's behalf.

As has been the case in other instances in which a Bills player has been fined, a Bills fan has urged other fans to make donations to the player's charity of choice. Tonwanda's William Burke, one of the fans behind the campaign last season following Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury in the the AFC divisional game, took to social media Friday and urged fans to donate to Mission22.com.