Bills' Spencer Brown's beer celebration leads to $5K fine; BillsMafia answers with donations

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the NFL for his beer-drinking celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Brown acknowledged the fine on social media, tweeting, "Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life." Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted the amount of the fine and said it was for using a prop for a celebration.
Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/5Py3fpO1sC— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021
Brown and Diggs made up the lost beer to Batavia insurance agent Kevin Donohue when Brown stopped by his office with several cases courtesy of Bud Light.
It could have been worse. Back in a 2019 game in Orchard Park, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills by drinking a beer with fans in the stands.
At the time, Bud Light said it would make a donation in the amount of the fine to Peters' favorite charity. We'll see if the beer manufacturer makes a similar gesture on Brown's behalf.
As has been the case in other instances in which a Bills player has been fined, a Bills fan has urged other fans to make donations to the player's charity of choice. Tonwanda's William Burke, one of the fans behind the campaign last season following Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury in the the AFC divisional game, took to social media Friday and urged fans to donate to Mission22.com.
Burke said he asked Brown for his favorite charity and Brown selected the Oregon-based organization that offers programs for veterans and active duty members of the military and their families who need support and treatment related to post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, suicide risk and other issues. The group also helps raise awareness of these issues and funds memorials.
On behalf of #BillsMafia and @TooTallo_o getting fined for having fun 🙄 Spencer told me that his charity of choice is Mission 22. Lets get it going: https://t.co/ifOkT002ij Donate what you can GO BILLS! ❤️💙— William Burke (@LetsGoBuffalo24) December 24, 2021
Brown expressed his thanks on social media as the campaign began.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/ouMgQWeOQj— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021