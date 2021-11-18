Bills' Spencer Brown put on Covid list, might not play against Colts

Spencer Brown, whose return from a back injury last week helped stabilize the Buffalo Bills' offensive line, was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday.

In order to play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brown would have to have been vaccinated and be fully asyymptomatic. He would need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and the clearance of team doctors.

If he is unvaccinated, he also will miss the Thanksgiving game against New Orleans.

The third-round pick has started four of the last six games at right tackle, missing two because of a back injury that came after the bye week.

With Jon Feliciano still on injured reserve and Brown on the Covid list, the Bills might go to Cody Ford against the Colts, if Brown does not play.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been activated from the Covid list.