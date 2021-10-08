Bills' Spencer Brown 'jumped off the tape.' Now his tiny Iowa town gets to watch him in person

The Buffalo Bills thought Spencer Brown might rate among their five best offensive linemen after just two preseason games.
After just 21 snaps of mop-up duty in the regular season, he earned a start at right tackle.
Now, the big rookie with the big personality is there to stay.
“The big step for him was when he got in his first game action,” offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said. “He jumped off of the tape. Very rarely do you see a rookie offensive lineman flash the way he did, to where opposing coaches, players and his teammates saw him.
“You’re saying, ‘Ah, it’s preseason. But when you see it against Chicago, he’s going against Khalil Mack, who I was around in Oakland for three years. And you’re going, ‘OK, it’s preseason. Khalil might not be giving him the A game, but his B game is a lot better than most guys and this kid’s out there handling his own business.’ ”
Brown is a relative unknown to most college football fans.
The Bills didn’t take notice of the 6-foot-8, 311-pound tackle until the Senior Bowl.
But he’s long been a superstar in his tiny hometown of Lenox, Iowa, population 1,400 and change: The farm boy who went from playing eight-man high school football to FCS Northern Iowa to the National Football League – despite missing his senior season because of the Covid-19 pandemic – and earned a starting job by his fourth career game.
Brown played every offensive snap in Buffalo’s 40-0 victory against Houston on Sunday in Orchard Park. This Sunday, Brown will start against the Chiefs in a nationally televised rematch of last season’s AFC championship game in Kansas City, just a 2 1/2 hour drive down the road from Lenox.
Half the town might show up.
“And I imagine a lot of people won’t be at work Monday morning,” said Steve John, a teacher’s aide at Lenox and the longtime high school football announcer. “Before Spencer was drafted by the Bills, you could count the Bills fans around here on one hand. Now even the staunchest Kansas City fans have Buffalo shirts, jackets, flags. It is a Buffalo Bills town, I’ll tell you.
“As a town, we’re bursting with pride.”
Sean Kingery, whose sons are friends with Brown, created and updates the SW Iowa Bills Mafia page on Facebook.
It’s not an official Bills Backers organization, but the group has swelled to nearly 700 members.
“Everybody knows everybody around here,” said Kingery, who works for the postal service. “When you drove around town before the draft, it was all Chiefs, Hawkeyes and Iowa State flags and stuff. And now you see Bills flags hanging everywhere. There are people that have Bills flags with Spencer’s name on it. Right now, I’m actually wearing a Bills cap. You see people wearing Bills stuff all the time now. The town’s still abuzz about the whole thing. And of course now, after he started.
“Nobody around here knew that he was going to start Sunday, and that got people really excited. Now that he’s going to probably start in Kansas City, it’s just a huge, huge, huge deal. It still shocks me that he wasn’t recruited more heavily by Iowa and Iowa State and Nebraska and those bigger schools.
“He was really skinny because of his height. But look how he filled out, now.”
‘Ike is starting, too’
Brown played tight end and defensive end in high school, earning all-state recognition as a senior after catching seven touchdowns and racking up 17 sacks and four fumble recoveries. He was also a first-team all-conference baseball and basketball player, as well, once dropping 42 points and a state record-tying 41 rebounds in a game.
The coaching staff at Northern Iowa decided to put that athleticism and big frame to work on the Panthers’ offensive line. Brown switched to offensive tackle and put on nearly 100 pounds between his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons.
“He set an alarm to get up and eat in the night,” said Brown’s mom, Liz Jessen, a teacher and principal at Lenox Community Schools. “He describes a lot of really gross meals, trying to put that weight on and keep it on. He’d send me a random 3:30 a.m. Snapchat of him eating, with the timestamp on it. Tubs of yogurt and a lot of protein and carbs.”
Brown started five games at right tackle in 2017 before a season-ending injury. He started 12 of 13 games in 2018 and all 14 games as a junior, when he was named second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. He missed his final season because of the pandemic.
UNI’s 2020 football season was postponed until the spring, but by that point Brown had signed with an agent. He spent the fall in California, preparing for the NFL draft with former San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley.
The Bills drafted Brown in the third round, with the 93rd overall pick.
He was an attractive prospect not only because of his size, but because of the same traits that impressed the coaching staff at Northern Iowa: His speed, agility and intelligence.
Brown ran a 4.94-second 40-yard dash and a 6.96-second three-cone drill at his pro day, elite measurables for a player north of 300 pounds. The Bills visited Northern Iowa, heard nothing but rave reviews and appreciated how Brown carried himself and interacted with his peers.
The Bills also had the luxury to let him learn, with Dion Dawkins entrenched at left tackle and former All-Pro Daryl Williams at right tackle.
But after an impressive preseason and spot duty in three regular season games, Brown had shown the Bills enough that they chose to bench struggling right guard Cody Ford, the 2019 second-round pick, even with left guard Jon Feliciano missing the game with a concussion.
Johnson acknowledged the Bills had “some things we needed to tighten up up front anyway.”
“Then you give (Brown) a start against Houston, and he just does stuff,” Johnson said. “He got in at the very end against Washington and the 11 plays he was in, it was like, ‘Wow. Whoa. Wow.’
“I think he just needed the opportunity. I think he earned the opportunity. And once he got the opportunity, he capitalized on it. Now he has a long way to go. He’s a young guy. But still, it’s very exciting potential.”
Against Houston, Brown played 62 snaps at right tackle and 10 snaps at left tackle.
He allowed no sacks, no hits and two quarterback hurries. He also saved Josh Allen from a hornet, according to the QB’s mic’d up video from the game. And he made fun of Texans cornerback Desmond King’s height, peering into the distance before pretending to notice the 5-10, 195-pound former Iowa defensive back in a moment of levity that went viral on social media. He was not flagged for taunting, and has drawn zero penalties in 93 snaps.
“I don’t make it more than it is. It’s just football,” Brown said. “I’ve been playing it since I was in sixth grade, so just go out there and have fun with it. Don’t blow it up like it’s something you can’t handle or anything like that. Just go out there and have fun and that’s what I did.”
The analytics website Pro Football Focus awards Brown the best run-blocking grade of any Bills offensive lineman this season, and the fourth-best pass blocking grade, behind Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse and Daryl Williams, who slid over from right tackle to right guard to give Brown his first career start against Houston. Ike Boettger, another native Iowan, replaced Feliciano at left guard.
Brown tried to keep the news quiet.
“I knew Tuesday that he was going to be getting some reps with the ones,” Jessen said, “but he let it slip Saturday afternoon. I don’t think he intended to tell us. He said something like, ‘Ike is starting,’ and then ‘too’ slipped out. And so that’s the way I found out. ‘Ike is starting, too.’ That’s what he said. And so he left and I said to the cousins, I heard the word, ‘too.’ ”
Not just another game
Jessen has been a teacher and principal at Lenox for 31 years.
The southwest corner of Iowa has long been Chiefs country, she said, but over the last six months, ever since her son was drafted by the Bills, a blue dot has emerged in the sea of red.
“I even had a little guy walk in my office, just lock eyes on me and say, ‘Are you Spencer Brown’s mom?’ ” Jessen said. “And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and laughed. And he turned around and walked out. That was the end of the conversation.”
Brown was not a Chiefs fan as a kid, Jessen said. He liked individual players.
A Carson Palmer jersey was his first. Peyton Manning became his favorite.
And once Brown arrived at Northern Iowa, the first school to offer him a scholarship, he looked up to UNI greats Kurt Warner and David Johnson, the Hall of Fame quarterback who rose from the ranks of the arena league to immortality and the Texans running back he swapped jerseys with after Sunday’s game.
Brown heard all about Warner and Johnson throughout his time in college, so he can appreciate what it means to have a role model. And to be one.
There may be hundreds of Lenox residents traveling to Kansas City to cheer the local boy.
“The town might shut down, quite possibly,” Brown said. “It’s pretty amazing. To me, it’s just another game. I’m just trying to win and be successful. And along the way it’s just showing small town kids can do it. I’m the first from Southwest Iowa to go and play in the NFL and hopefully there’s many more after me. I don’t want to inspire just Lenox, but the state of Iowa and small-town schools and eight-man football players. I started from legit the bottom, the lowest class in Iowa, and then worked my way up.”
The last notable pro football player from anywhere near Lenox was Ed Podolak, a running back for the Chiefs from 1969-77, said John, the high school football announcer.
Podolak, who won Super Bowl IV, hails from Atlantic, Iowa, about 60 miles northwest.
But his playing career ended two decades before Brown was born.
The Bills’ rookie right tackle is only 23 years old.
“We were somewhere on the road in the preseason and there was a mall close by and I said, ‘Do you like the mall?’ ” Johnson said. “And goes, ‘I love a good mall. In my town, we barely had a grocery store.’ So you start to get perspective on the kid.
“This isn’t too big for him, but yet this is bigger than anything he’s ever dealt with and he just handles it in stride. It’s a wonderful story. It’s going to be a long story, I think. This is just the beginning. I’m glad we have him.”