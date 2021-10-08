Bills' Spencer Brown 'jumped off the tape.' Now his tiny Iowa town gets to watch him in person

Johnson acknowledged the Bills had “some things we needed to tighten up up front anyway.”

“Then you give (Brown) a start against Houston, and he just does stuff,” Johnson said. “He got in at the very end against Washington and the 11 plays he was in, it was like, ‘Wow. Whoa. Wow.’

“I think he just needed the opportunity. I think he earned the opportunity. And once he got the opportunity, he capitalized on it. Now he has a long way to go. He’s a young guy. But still, it’s very exciting potential.”

Against Houston, Brown played 62 snaps at right tackle and 10 snaps at left tackle.

He allowed no sacks, no hits and two quarterback hurries. He also saved Josh Allen from a hornet, according to the QB’s mic’d up video from the game. And he made fun of Texans cornerback Desmond King’s height, peering into the distance before pretending to notice the 5-10, 195-pound former Iowa defensive back in a moment of levity that went viral on social media. He was not flagged for taunting, and has drawn zero penalties in 93 snaps.