Bills' Spencer Brown adds another fine – this one for taunting

Bills rookie tackle Spencer Brown was not only fined for his beer celebration for use of a prop – the bill there came to $4,884 – he also was fined for his taunting penalty. That one was another $4,884, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown, making his debut at left tackle with Dion Dawkins on the Covid list, was penalized five times in the win against the Carolina Panthers.

The last one led to the fine. He was hit with a taunting penalty after a 12-yard Devin Singletary run early in the fourth quarter. The beer bash happened in the second quarter.

It also led to him spending a few plays on the bench and being replaced by fellow rookie Tommy Doyle and a few moments with coach Sean McDermott.