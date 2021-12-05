Bills special teams coach on Tyler Bass, choosing between kick returners, elite coverage and more

HF: Playing as long as I did, I have a good understanding of what the guys go through on an everyday basis, the highs and lows and family and off the field stuff. I’ve got a bunch of guys everyday come into my office, and it's not just about football. A lot of times it's about life, because a lot of times I've been through some of these things. I've been on some good teams, I've been on some bad teams, so I’ve got a good understanding of what it's like for these guys to go through the highs and lows of the NFL. And what a good team looks like. How do they act? What do they see? What do they do? So all that is valuable stuff that I can use now to help mentor and teach these kids. They’re grown men. But to me they're like my little brothers. I want to look after them and help them as much as I can. They know that I have their back and they trust me and they play their butts off for me.