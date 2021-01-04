Bills sign WR Kenny Stills, Brian Daboll on Jets' radar and more observations

2. Daboll is drawing interest from the Jets. According to a report from NFL Network, the New York Jets have requested an interview with the Bills' offensive coordinator. The Jets have an opening at head coach after firing Adam Gase.

"Those things come when you win and you have success as a team and I think the best thing we can do right now is focus on what's in front of us so that's all I'll say, just generally speaking right now about that," McDermott said. "When you win, people want a piece of winners and success and I get that and I think those things will be handled in the inappropriate manner at the appropriate time."

For his part, Daboll has continually downplayed talk of interviewing for head-coach jobs.

"I appreciate the question. I certainly understand where you're coming from," he said. "I'll say the same thing which I've said the last few weeks: We have a very important job to do this week. We're behind. We have a short week. And everything that I'm going to do, I know the staff's going to do, is focus on the Colts and try to put our guys in the best position. I understand the question. I'm humbled by it, but really focused on what we need to do here."