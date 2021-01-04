Bills sign WR Kenny Stills, Brian Daboll on Jets' radar and more observations

The Buffalo Bills have added some veteran insurance at wide receiver ahead of the postseason.
The team announced Monday that eighth-year veteran Kenny Stills has been signed to the practice squad. Stills, 28, was released in November by Houston. He had 11 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before the move.
Stills has excelled in the vertical passing game in his career, averaging 15.6 yards per catch with the Saints, Dolphins and Texans. Of his 37 career touchdowns, 18 have come from 40-plus yards, which is tied for fifth in the NFL since he entered the league in 2013.
Stills has 310 career catches and 4,843 yards in 117 games played. The availability of slot receiver Cole Beasley for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts is in question because of a knee injury.
Even if Beasley is healthy, the Bills could elevate Stills from the practice squad to be an available option on game day.
"We'll see," coach Sean McDermott said Monday. "We're just getting started with Kenny now in the mix. We'll just see what he's able to digest. I know he's a good player, and see how we can integrate him into what we're doing here."
In addition to Stills, the Bills signed wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the practice squad. To make room for Stills and Gentry, wide receivers Gary Jennings and J.J. Nelson were released. Gentry is close with Bills quarterback Josh Allen from their time together in college at Wyoming. As a senior in 2016, Gentry had 72 catches for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns playing with Allen, who was a sophomore at the time.
Gentry played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2017, making three catches for 35 yards, but spent most of that season and 2018 on the team's practice squad. He was on the New York Guardians’ roster in the XFL before the league folded, but did not appear in any games.
Here are four more takeaways from Monday's video conferences with McDermott, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll:
1. The Bills activate tight end Tyler Kroft from the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list. That would indicate Kroft had a false positive test result, because he was just placed on the list Saturday and protocols dictate a minimum of 10 days on the list following a positive result.
"I'm going to admit my ignorance here, I don't know," McDermott said when asked if Kroft's test was a false positive. "I mean, we thought it was and then it wasn't. And so I think, honestly, the league erred on the side of caution, I guess is the best way I can say it. Outside of that, it’s one of those unique situations that we personally have yet to experience in terms of, I guess, the fluctuations in the results (is) maybe the best way I can describe it."
2. Daboll is drawing interest from the Jets. According to a report from NFL Network, the New York Jets have requested an interview with the Bills' offensive coordinator. The Jets have an opening at head coach after firing Adam Gase.
"Those things come when you win and you have success as a team and I think the best thing we can do right now is focus on what's in front of us so that's all I'll say, just generally speaking right now about that," McDermott said. "When you win, people want a piece of winners and success and I get that and I think those things will be handled in the inappropriate manner at the appropriate time."
For his part, Daboll has continually downplayed talk of interviewing for head-coach jobs.
"I appreciate the question. I certainly understand where you're coming from," he said. "I'll say the same thing which I've said the last few weeks: We have a very important job to do this week. We're behind. We have a short week. And everything that I'm going to do, I know the staff's going to do, is focus on the Colts and try to put our guys in the best position. I understand the question. I'm humbled by it, but really focused on what we need to do here."
Another job came open in the NFL on Monday when the Chargers fired Anthony Lynn. Given that both Chargers GM Tom Telesco and Daboll are products of St. Francis High School -- Telesco graduating in 1991 and Daboll in 1993 -- there has been plenty of dot connecting going on linking Daboll to that job. As of Monday night, there were no reports that the Chargers have asked Daboll to interview, although that's not to say such a move won't come.
3. Beasley is still considered week to week. McDermott said there has been no change in the status of the Bills' top slot receiver after he got hurt against the New England Patriots in Week 16. He did not play against the Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale.
"No real update," the coach said. "He continues to rehab and we'll just see where tomorrow leads us."
4. The Bills are scheduled to hold an interesting tryout. Chad Kelly, nephew of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, is scheduled to try out with the team. The timing is interesting given that Kelly spent the early part of this season and last year as a member of the Colts' organization, mostly on the practice squad.
Kelly was released from the Colts' practice squad after going through the offseason with the team. After serving a suspension to start the 2019 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy following an arrest in Denver, Kelly was signed to the Colts' practice squad in September 2019 and was added to the 53-man roster in November. He did not play in any regular-season games. In the 2019 preseason, Kelly completed 74% of his passes for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Kelly, the St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute product who was chosen with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by Denver, has appeared in one NFL game for one play, a kneel down in the 2018 season.
While Kelly could be a candidate for a reserve/futures contract after the season with the Bills, he also could provide a window into the Colts' offense ahead of Saturday's game.