Bills sign wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. to practice squad

Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. visited the Bills on Tuesday, according to the league's daily report, and the team announced Wednesday that he had been signed to the practice squad.

A fourth-round pick out of West Virginia by the Seahawks, Jennings spent a week on the Ravens' practice squad this month.

He had spent late last season, the offseason and training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, he had 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns in 50 games at West Virginia and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2017.