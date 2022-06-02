Bills sign veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin

Von Miller isn't the only Buffalo Bills newcomer to count the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams as a homecoming game.

The Bills signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin, the eighth overall pick by the Rams in the 2013 NFL draft, on Thursday night, according to a post on Austin's social media, an agreement confirmed by NFL Network. Austin posted a photo of himself signing the contract on Instagram. Terms of the deal are unknown.

Austin, 32, spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year, $1.075 million contract, according to spotrac.com. He had 24 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown in 13 games, with three starts, while splitting snaps nearly evenly between the slot and outside, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 5-foot-8, 179-pound Austin had his most prolific seasons with the Rams, where he played five years after being selected out of West Virginia with a pick that originally belonged to Buffalo. In 2013, the Bills sent No. 8 overall selection and a third-round pick to the Rams in exchange for a first-, second-, third- and seventh-round pick. Those selections became quarterback E.J. Manuel at No. 13 overall, linebacker Kiko Alonso at No. 46, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin at No. 78 and tight end Chris Gragg at No. 222.

Austin has 244 career catches for 2,239 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns; 199 carries for 1,361 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns; and has scored on three punt returns. He set career highs with 907 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage in 2015. But he only reached 500 receiving yards in a season once, in 2016, and hasn't surpassed 235 yards from scrimmage in a season since 2017, his final year with the Rams.

Austin was traded to Dallas for a sixth-round pick in 2018 and spent two seasons with the Cowboys. He began the 2020 season with San Francisco, but did not appear in any games after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 49ers released with him with an injury settlement and he played the final four games of the season with Green Bay, before joining Jacksonville in 2021.

