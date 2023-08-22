White, 6-foot and 218 pounds, started 49 games over five seasons at the University of Oklahoma and went undrafted in April. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick after the 2022 season when he started 13 games and made 90 tackles, third on the Sooners’ team.

White projects as an outside linebacker in the NFL. He started mostly at middle linebacker in 2020 and 2021 for Oklahoma but last season took over the “cheetah” position, which is an outside linebacker, nickel coverage position for the Sooners. He weighed 214 at his pro day and ran a good time of 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash.