Bills sign two offensive linemen

With Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger in Covid-19 protocols, the Bills signed offensive linemen Marquel Harrell and Tyler Gauthier on Thursday.

Harrell signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent from Auburn in 2020 and was on the team's practice squad for the final five games of the season. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in May and was waived a month later.

Gauthier signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, including last season on the Miami practice squad. He was waived earlier this month. Gauthier has not played in a regular season game.