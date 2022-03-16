Bills sign tight end O.J. Howard to one-year deal

In the span of a few minutes, the Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller and then tight end O.J. Howard, the team announced.
For Howard, it's a one-year $3.5 million deal, with incentives up to $5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The tight end has played all five years with Tampa Bay.
Last season, he had 135 receiving yards, 14 catches and one touchdown. He was a first-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2017 out of Alabama. Howard missed the bulk of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season in 2020 with a torn Achilles.
He's played 59 games in five years, tallying 1,737 receiving yards, 119 receptions and 15 touchdowns.
