Bills sign tight end Bug Howard
Bills sign tight end Bug Howard

  Updated
Broncos Camp Football

Denver Broncos tight end Bug Howard during drills in 2019. He signed with the Bills on Friday. 

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Bills signed tight end Johnathan "Bug" Howard on Friday, the team announced.

Howard, 28, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but has not played in a regular season game.

A prolific wide receiver at North Carolina with 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns, he played for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF in 2019 and converted to tight end. 

As for the nickname, the story goes that it was given to him by his grandmother who thought he was a bit of a pest. She nicknamed him Bug and the name has stuck.

